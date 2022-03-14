Alberta’s bike boom: Bike and e-bike sales surge continue to surge

More and more Albertans have been investing in two-wheel transportation since the pandemic began, and it appears that trend is continuing.

Geoff Whittaker with Bow Cycle E-Bikes in southeast Calgary says there has been a noticeable increase in sales of electric bikes and non-electric bikes.

"We’ve been in a bike boom situation over the last couple of years because of supply and demand of existing bikes," said Whittaker.

"Certain bikes are totally unavailable just because it depends on the manufacturer and they are not big enough to get the steel or the parts"

Beyond the supply chain issue, Whittaker says lifestyle changes and increasing gas prices have also been factors in people making deciding to make a purchase. His family, for example, downsized to one vehicle and purchased an e-bike – and he says others are doing the same.

“We’re seeing quite a few people doing that now. They might live in Bridgeland or something and work downtown and now they don’t need to pay $500 a month for second parking stall and they can just ride a bike over to work.”

According to ebicycles.com, e-bikes sales are increasing worldwide. It states that by “2023, it is expected that the total number of electric bikes in circulation around the world will reach 300 million. That is a 50 per cent increase compared to 2019’s 200 million.”

Whittaker says another reason people are investing in two-wheeled transportation is to get more exercise. Specifically speaking about e-bikes, he’s says it’s allowed people of various ages and fitness level get outside more often.

“Maybe they can’t climb that hill anymore, but the e-bike sort of eliminated that challenge and all of a sudden they can ride bikes again, no matter what your age.”

Getting up hills is one of the main reasons why the town of Banff has rolled out an e-bike rebate program.

Staring Jan. 26, residents who purchase an e-bike will get 30 per cent or $750 of their purchase covered.

An even higher rebate is offered through the Banff Access Program, where eligible candidates can get up to $1,000 back.

“If we have more folks on bikes it’s going to mean we will have cleaner mountain air, that we have less greenhouse gas emissions and that we have less traffic," said Mayor of Banff Corrie DiManno.

"The price of gas has gone up, and this should be an incentive to have folks think about other ways to get around the community."