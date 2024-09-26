Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for 2024 season

Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for the season.

The port of entry is located about 30 minutes away from the hamlet Waterton, along Highway 6, and is the border crossing with the highest elevation in all of Canada: 1,722 metres.

Because of its high elevation and harsh winters, Chief Mountain only operates from May to September.

The border crossing will close for the 2024 at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Instead, travellers can use the Carway crossing, Del Bonita crossing or Coutts.

The Canada Border Services Agency says as of September, Chief Mountain had welcomed 58,462 travellers into Canada during the 2024 season, an increase of more than 2,400 from the previous year.