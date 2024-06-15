Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta.
That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
I love Alberta and the ways it transcends the stereotypes held by many outside the province. We are diverse, bold, ambitious, thoughtful and caring. People from all over the world have made their home here and have built careers across oil and gas, tech, the arts, agriculture, finance and of course public service.
I am proud that after years of being a one-party province where many progressive voices were stifled, we have now established a sound two-party system where the outcome of any election cannot be predicted and robust political debate is part of our culture. As the old saying goes, we can disagree without being disagreeable.
With that in mind, I am concerned about the direction our province is headed. Radical voices are penetrating the mainstream with growing fearlessness, calling for the compromise or even elimination of fundamental human rights. The UCP's focus on targeting the rights of 2SLGBTQ+ Albertans risks normalizing such violations and leaves all marginalized groups vulnerable.
Rachel Notley is seen in a handout photo from the Alberta NDP. This trend towards radicalization extends beyond human rights issues. Conspiracy theories are drowning out evidence-based medical advice, a historic ambivalence towards the hazards of climate change is turning into hostility against efforts for emission reduction, and academic independence is under attack by the UCP.
This government is focused on the wrong things. We need our provincial leaders prioritizing the issues most important in the lives of Albertans.
We must prioritize health care
Health care is a fundamental right, and access to publicly paid, publicly delivered, publicly administered, universal care is the most important job of the provincial government.
Over the past five years, Albertans have witnessed the UCP systematically erode health care quality and reliability. From funding cuts to conflicts with health care professionals, and breaking promises to increase hospital beds, their actions have led to the deterioration of our health care system. Rather than adopting effective strategies, the UCP has chosen chaotic reorganization, centralizing power and driving much needed experts out of the province.
Rachel Notley is seen in a handout photo from the Alberta NDP. There is a better way. Alberta’s NDP has proposed a comprehensive effort to negotiate with physicians, attracting medical experts to Alberta and increasing family medicine access. We need more beds, training spaces, and support for health care workers, and we need more resources for mental health care, not just addiction recovery. Real work and resources are needed, resources that are currently being hindered by the UCP's chaos.
We must prioritize public education
Alberta once boasted the best educational outcomes in Canada. Now, this province has the lowest funding per student. Classrooms are desperately over-crowded, school boards are shuttering early education, and children with individual learning needs are being left to fall through the cracks. These failures, if not addressed urgently, will cost Alberta for decades.
We must provide teachers and educational assistants with the resources and support they need so that our kids succeed in this most critical time in their lives. This work cannot wait.
We have to make life more affordable
There was a time when moving to Alberta meant high wages and low costs of living. Now, affordable housing is scarce, insurance and fuel prices are through the roof, and even hamburger meat has become unaffordable for many.
Rather than blame Ottawa, the provincial government must turn to local solutions, as there are many. We can control rent increases, we can control minimum wage, we can cap insurance rates, and we can make sure Albertans have reliable and affordable utility rates over the long term.
We need to act on climate change
Taking meaningful steps to reduce our emissions is both an economic and environmental necessity. Pushing our targets decades down the road while turning our back on the need to act today is a recipe for failure.
Rachel Notley is seen in a handout photo from the Alberta NDP. We need ambitious, realistic, and accountable emissions targets, supported by evidence-based policies and public engagement. This is the only way to protect our environment and grow a modern economy for future generations.
An Alberta for All
I am proud to be Albertan. We have challenges, but collectively, we have immense capacity. This capacity lives in our diversity and in our care for one another.
It's been said many times that the strength of a society is to be judged by the strength of its most vulnerable citizens. By this metric, we have much work to do. But I'm optimistic that we can make great in-roads in this area as we have in the past.
Rachel Notley is seen in a handout photo from the Alberta NDP. While Alberta has many natural resources below ground, our greatest resource walks on top of it. This is why my colleagues and I in the Alberta NDP will always remain Albertans’ biggest advocates, and will fight for an Alberta that prioritizes its people above all else.
Rachel Notley served as Alberta's 17th premier from 2015 to 2019, and has been the leader of the Official Opposition since 2019. She announced she would be stepping down from her role as NDP leader in January 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
BREAKING Calgary water main repairs could take 3-5 more weeks, after scans reveal deficiencies in the pipe
Water restrictions could be in place for three to five more weeks in Calgary, after a scan of a broken water main revealed five more locations inside the pipe that are in need of repair.
Canadian soldiers ordered to trim beards and tie back hair in dress code update
Canadian soldiers are being ordered to trim their beards and tie back long hair after restrictions were previously lifted in 2022.
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Men are being compared to rodents across the internet. But how do they feel about it?
It began, seemingly, with a few innocuous social media posts comparing Mike Faist, co-star of the titillating tennis throuple film “Challengers,” to a dormouse and soon, the complexity of the analogy snowballed to odd levels of specificity.
Some hawking stem cells say they can treat almost anything. They can't
The mailings promised "Life Without Pain!" via stem cell injections or IVs administered in a patient's own home. The allure was obvious: more than 20 per cent of U.S. adults endure chronic pain.
Trudeau still mum on whether Liberals among 'witting' MPs who helped foreign states
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not say Saturday whether Liberal MPs are among those accused in a recent spy watchdog report of helping foreign states.
'He killed her': Sask. judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
More ASIRT transparency, oversight urged in wake of refused cases
Families and defence lawyers are raising concerns over what they call a troubling trend with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. They calling for more transparency and oversight into decisions against prosecuting police even after Alberta's police watchdog recommends it.
-
Oilers seek answers on brink of elimination in Stanley Cup Final
A lack of production is a big reason the Oilers are down 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers and searching for answers as they look to avoid being the first team swept in the final since the Washington Capitals in 1998.
-
Car crashes into house on St. Albert Trail, driver taken to hospital: police
One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail near 124 Avenue Friday afternoon.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Vancouver
-
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
-
Emotional scenes at 3rd annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and 2S+
There were emotional scenes Friday as the third annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and two-spirit-plus people took place in Vancouver.
-
Suspect identified in assault on Vancouver sex worker
Authorities have identified a suspect in a violent assault on a sex worker in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Nursing shortage causing epidural delays in South Island's only maternity ward: BCNU
Some labouring patients are experiencing longer waits than they may have anticipated for epidurals, due to a nursing shortage in the Victoria General Hospital’s labour and delivery ward, according to the BC Nurses Union (BCNU).
-
Man visits Canada on mission to hand-deliver Galápagos postcards to strangers around the world
Jonny Beardmore has arrived in Canada from the other side of the world to meet someone he doesn’t know.
-
B.C. establishes largest provincial park in a decade to protect threatened caribou
A major provincial park expansion will create a protection zone of almost 2,000 square kilometres for caribou and other species in northeastern British Columbia.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
'He killed her': Sask. judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City, including the farmers' market and pride parade on Saturday.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Toronto
-
One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa
One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.
-
What you need to know about the whooping cough in Ontario
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
-
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Montreal
-
Venomous joro spider not likely to fly to Quebec, but brilliant invasive lanternfly is coming
Recent concern about a flying, yellow, invasive spider the size of a human hand entering Quebec is unfounded, according to experts in the field, while a brilliant, spotted insect is much greater concern.
-
REM test runs to begin Monday to Deux-Montagnes
The REM is taking another step toward expansion next week by testing the light-rail lines to Montreal's North Shore.
-
McGill concerned about 'extremely alarming' poster for summer camp at pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it will increase security near the pro-Palestinian encampment and elsewhere on campus following concerns about a promotional poster for a summer camp that has some questioning what it's really teaching.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man escapes historic rainfall, flooding in Florida
A Cape Breton resident is sharing his story of having to evacuate following the historic rainfall and flooding in South Florida earlier this week.
-
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
-
'You’re not going to be judged': 'Slow' running group off to a fast start
A new Dartmouth, N.S., running club that celebrates "slow" is quickly drawing hundreds of members.
Winnipeg
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
-
Meet the Tuxedo byelection candidates during the final stretch of the campaign
Tuesday a new MLA will be voted into the Manitoba legislature in the constituency of Tuxedo.
Ottawa
-
Enjoy it while it lasts: Mainly sunny, moderate temperatures Saturday in Ottawa
Sun and moderate temperatures are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday before the start of the anticipated hot and humid week Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Problematic properties: What are they and what can you do about them?
The City of Ottawa has a launched a new webpage to give residents advice on how to recognize and report problematic properties in their neighbourhoods.
-
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
-
One new forest fire confirmed in the northeast Friday
There was one new wildland fire confirmed by early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in a news release.
-
Longtime Sault barber shop leaving Station Mall
After helping Saultites to look their best for several decades, Oscar & Dario is bidding farewell to its long-time home in Sault Ste. Marie’s Station Mall.
Barrie
-
Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know
Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.
-
Barrie Airshow kicks off with unique drone show
All eyes will be in the skies this weekend as the 2024 Barrie Airshow kicked off Friday night with a free concert.
-
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash appeal for help locating their loved ones
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash made their voices heard inside Barrie Police Headquarters and appealed for help finding the missing Indigenous man and woman who are missing.
Kitchener
-
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
-
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
-
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Children’s Festival faces uncertain future because mechanical rides not allowed inside Victoria Park
This could be the final year for the Children’s Festival in Victoria Park if city hall continues to enforce a policy that requires the popular event to change its layout.
-
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Midwestern Ontario is in store for a beautiful sunny weekend.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful, sunny weekend.
-
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.