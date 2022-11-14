Alberta's living wage highest for workers in Canmore, report suggests

Money is removed from a bank machine in Montreal, Monday, May 30, 2016.(Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Money is removed from a bank machine in Montreal, Monday, May 30, 2016.(Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication

As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina