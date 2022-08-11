Alberta's monkeypox vaccination rate increases as more cities offer shots
Eligible Albertans can now get vaccinated against monkeypox in nine cities across the province.
The vaccines were made available in Calgary and Edmonton at the end of July, but are now also offered in Edson, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and St. Paul.
Alberta Health says 2,213 Albertans have signed up to receive a monkeypox vaccination so far, and, as of Thursday, 1,498 doses have been administered.
The vast majority of vaccinations have taken place in Alberta’s two largest cities with 513 doses in Edmonton and 726 in Calgary, according to Alberta Health.
Alberta has confirmed 19 cases of the virus so far, well below provinces like Ontario and Quebec which have 478 and 425 cases respectively.
Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert with the University of Alberta, says while the risk is low, she’s encouraged by the uptake of the vaccine so far.
"We should be able to prevent infection fairly effectively by administering vaccines to people before they're in contact with the virus," she said.
"In doing so, you're protecting the individual and you're also protecting the community.”
VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
Albertans are ellibigble to get a monkeypox vaccination if they are 18 years and older and:
- Transgender, cisgender or two-spirit individuals who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community, and who meet at least one of the following three criteria:
- Have received a recent (in the last 6 months) diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection;
- Are planning to have, or in the past 90 days had, sex outside of a mutually monogamous relationship; or
- Have attended venues for sexual contact within the past 90 days (for example bath houses, sex clubs) or may be planning to, or who work/volunteer in these settings.
- Any sexual contacts of the individuals described above, and
- Staff and volunteers in a social setting or venue or event where sexual activities between men (individuals described above) may take place.
ALBERTA HEALTH'S VACCINATION STRATEGY
To date, the majority of Monkeypox cases have occurred in men who have sex with other men.
It has resulted in Alberta Health recently changing its vaccination strategy to offer pre-exposure shots to certain groups of sexually active gay and bisexual men.
Saxinger emphasizes, however, that the monkeypox virus can be spread to anyone through physical contact.
"In past outbreaks, it was actually spread dominantly to people who worked with animals who are infected with the virus, specifically to veterinarians and children who are playing with pet prairie dogs," she said.
"This is not a ‘men who have sex with men’ specific virus, that is just the community in which it's spreading right now and that's the community where efforts really need to be focused to try to contain it before it spreads further."
REMOVING THE STIGMA
The decision to get vaccinated for Monkeypox was an important one for Michael Connolly, who received his first dose two weeks ago.
As a local member of the gay community, he says it was important to do his part, but to also realize that the virus does not discriminate based on sexual orientation.
"Anyone could be affected with monkeypox and it doesn't necessarily take sexual contact, so that's part of the stigma – as you see a lot of people attacking the population of men who have sex with men," Connolly said.
"It's very different from HIV or AIDS, and we should not think that it's the exact same or that it spreads in the same way. We need to be cautious.”
Connolly notes that his experience was positive with Alberta Health Services as staff members were kind and understanding, but others are still encouraging the provinces to develop a more inclusive approach to the vaccine.
Dr. Kristopher Wells is an associate professor and Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth at MacEwan University in Edmonton.
He says the Alberta government must do more work to change its messaging around the monkeypox vaccine by better communicating with members of the LGBTQ community.
"The communication has a very demoralizing and judgmental tone to it," said Wells.
"It's certainly not sex positive, it actually reinforces a lot of the unfortunate stereotypes that people have about gay men being hyper sexualized and non-monogamous. I think it creates this false dichotomy within the community of what constitutes a ‘good gay’ and a ‘bad gay.’”
Wells adds that the criteria for the vaccine should be written differently with more of an open and inclusive fashion to reach as many people as possible who wish to get vaccinated.
He also mentioned that the process of receiving the vaccine involves giving health-care workers a great deal of personal information, which may prompt LGBTQ community members to avoid getting the shot entirely.
"We know right away, perhaps those who are the most at risk for Monkeypox are not going to step forward and get vaccinated because they don't want to risk their confidentiality, and they want to ensure their anonymity," said Wells.
"We have to be mindful of this kind of messaging and we want to be careful that we're not reinforcing outdated stereotypes and doing more harm to the LGBTQ community in terms of societal acceptance and awareness and inclusion."
Alberta Health has confirmed it will be working with community-based organizations such as Calgary Pride to increase outreach to Monkeypox during celebrations that take place Aug. 26 to Sept. 5.
WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?
According to the American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox is a rare disease which was first found in the rainforests of West and Central Africa.
The West Africa Strain has a one to three per cent death rate, while the Central African strain has about a 10 per cent death rate.
Despite its name, monkeypox is actually a misnomer, since it most commonly infects small African mammals and rodents. The virus first got its name in 1957 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease were discovered in crab-eating macaques that were being used for research purposes.
The virus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets, though transmission is generally low. Symptoms include muscle aches, fever, headaches, pox-like rashes and swollen lymph nodes.
In May 2022, new cases of monkeypox began spreading within Europe and North America, but the infection is a milder form of smallpox that has seen a gradual increase in cases over the last decade.
Monkeypox is most commonly spread between humans and animals via close contact, touching sores or bodily fluids, touching belongings that have made contact with sores, or eating infected meat.
The virus is able to be resolved in most cases on its own within two to four weeks, but there is no proven cure or treatment regimen.
According to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the monkeypox vaccine is a variation of the smallpox vaccine which is to be taken in two doses one month apart.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calmer for Calgary this week
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
BREAKING | Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions
A widespread power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.
National system for tracking health-care staff needed to address future challenges: CMA president
A national tracking system for health-care workers, with information on what training they have, where they're located and what their career plans are, would make a 'significant difference' in addressing future staffing challenges, the president of the Canadian Medical Association says.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Edmonton
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
-
2 Edmonton seniors who disappeared overnight found safe
The two local seniors who disappeared after an alarm at a care facility in southeast Edmonton Wednesday night have been found.
-
3 vehicles sought in connection to fatal Parkland County crash, string of break-and-enters
A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police have confirmed.
Vancouver
-
How high mortgage rates are impacting B.C. home sales and prices
Properties are selling for less and staying on the market longer, recently released reports on real estate in British Columbia show.
-
Man charged in machete attack outside Empress Hotel in Downtown Eastside
More than a month after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
-
Man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on popular North Shore trail; Mounties look for witness
Police are hoping a witness will come forward after a man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on a popular North Vancouver trail late last month.
Atlantic
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two dead, seven displaced after house fires in Moncton, Midgic, N.B.
Two people are dead and seven others are displaced after two house fires in New Brunswick.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sought after failing to return to Victoria halfway house
Police are asking the public to help find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he failed to return to a Victoria halfway house.
-
Vancouver Island river sees twice as many salmon as originally forecasted
This year's sockeye salmon return in the Somass River came in around double what the pre-season run size estimate was.
-
New helicopter medical team focuses on industrial accidents on Vancouver Island
A new helicopter team that provides advanced medical care has launched on northern Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions
A widespread power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, bringing gas prices to $1.749 a litre.
-
Mississippi Mills, Ont. councillor has pay suspended for breaching COVID-19 vaccination policy
A Mississippi Mills, Ont. councillor has had her pay suspended for 90 days after breaching the municipality's COVID-19 vaccination policy by attending council meetings while refusing to disclose her vaccination status.
Kitchener
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout saftey following collision in Kitchener
Ask people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
Paramedic staffing shortages in Waterloo region impacting patients, offload delays
Issues impacting Ontario’s healthcare system are extending beyond the hospital and into the streets as some paramedics raise concerns.
-
Commuters frustrated at Kitchener GO train cancellations
A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Accused in Saskatoon hospital attack now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
Following the death of a man injured in an apparently random attack, Saskatoon police have laid a second-degree murder charge.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
Northern Ontario
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Northeastern Ontario could be home to three film studios serving thriving industry
News this week about a $35 million film studio proposed for Greater Sudbury is just the latest of a flurry of recent announcements in the northeast.
-
Sault police catch suspect outside victim's residence with their pants down
A 39-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after literally being caught with their pants down Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
Manitoba sees another week of increased COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases are up in Manitoba according to the latest surveillance from the province.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
Regina
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
Sask. to appoint administrator to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Police operation in 1400 block of Garnet Street concludes
A Regina police operation in the 1400 block of Garnet Street has concluded.