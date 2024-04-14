Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
The non-profit organization, which offers services and language training to immigrants and refugees in Alberta's largest city, served an eye-popping 50,000 clients last year. It was a dramatic increase from the prior year, and also a huge uptick from pre-pandemic times.
"These numbers are more than 100 per cent greater than the previous year, and triple five years ago," Ernst said.
"For some services, the numbers are up over 400 per cent over two years."
The surge in demand for newcomer services in Calgary is a reflection of Alberta's record-breaking population growth, which has come with both pros and cons.
In 2023, the western province saw its population surge by 202,324 residents to 4.8 million, according to Statistics Canada.
That's the largest annual increase in Alberta's history, the equivalent of 550 people moving to the province every day. While the bulk of the growth came from international migration, reflecting a Canada-wide trend, Alberta also shattered a national record in 2023 for interprovincial migration with a net gain of 55,107 people, the highest ever recorded by any province.
Most of these interprovincial migrants came from Ontario and British Columbia. Statistics Canada estimates that 38,236 Ontarians moved to Alberta last year, for example, versus just 14,860 Albertans who moved to Ontario.
Alberta has always been a place with periods of sudden, dramatic population growth. The province's oil and gas-based economy has attracted waves of job-seekers during historical times of high commodity prices and busy oil patch activity.
But what is happening right now in Alberta is different than in the past, said Mark Parsons, chief economist for ATB Financial.
“Alberta's is a relatively strong economy, so the fast rate of job growth is contributing to the influx of people coming into the province, no question," Parsons said.
"What’s different this time is that affordability is playing an important role — particularly housing affordability.”
Experts say Canada's housing crisis, and the affordability of the Alberta real estate market compared with places like Toronto and Vancouver, is one of the reasons the province has been the destination for so many U-Hauls and moving trucks.
In fact, housing affordability was one of the carrots the Alberta government dangled with its "Alberta is Calling" ad campaign, which ran in the spring of 2023 in southern Ontario and Atlantic Canada. The campaign urged Canadians who can't afford a home where they live to consider moving to Alberta, with its comparatively high salaries and lower real estate prices.
While the campaign was a smashing success from a marketing perspective, Alberta's population boom has downsides. The sharp uptick in residents has helped drive economic growth, supporting retail and restaurant sales in the province and leading to a flurry of construction activity, but it has also made Alberta's famously affordable real estate less affordable.
"In 2022, it felt like everyone was saying, 'Alberta's on sale, this is great, this is amazing,'" said Calgary real estate agent Dawn Herron Maser.
"But now people who are from here are starting to feel like, 'Is it really that much on sale anymore? Because we're here in Alberta and we're struggling. We're struggling to buy our homes here.'"
BIDDING WARS IN CALGARY
In Calgary, the benchmark home price in March was $597,600, nearly 11 per cent higher than the previous year, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board. Anecdotes abound of wild bidding wars between buyers willing to waive all conditions and offer tens of thousands more than the asking price, a phenomenon that has become prevalent in hot markets like Toronto and Vancouver.
Calgary and Edmonton also saw the sharpest acceleration in rent prices among major Canadian cities in 2023. In Calgary specifically, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in 2023 jumped 14.3 per cent, the highest year-over-year growth in the country and the sharpest single-year rise in rent growth the city has seen since 2007, data from CMHC shows.
Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, said new homes are simply not being built fast enough to keep up with the province's growth. And there are other signs of strain showing as well. New arrivals to Alberta are struggling to find family doctors, and unprecedented school enrolment growth has led to overcrowded classrooms.
There is also a shortage of construction workers, welders and all of the other skilled tradespeople needed to build everything from houses to schools to roads as quickly as possible.
"We just aren't seeing a sufficient inflow of new Albertans, either interprovincially or internationally coming with those kinds of skills and credentials," Legge said.
While the pace of population growth in Alberta is expected to moderate this year and in 2025, ATB Financial predicts it will still be strong compared to most other parts of Canada and developed economies around the world.
In the long term, sustained growth is likely. The province's economy is diversifying, creating opportunities for workers in non-oil and gas-related fields such as technology and aviation, and the proximity of the Rocky Mountains and some of Canada's best-loved national parks continue to be a draw for tourists.
The Alberta government's own projections call for the province's population to hit six million people as early as 2039.
"We really need to start looking at Alberta, and the West in general, in a different way," said Ernst, with the Centre for Newcomers, adding both provincial and federal governments need to prepare for the growth that is coming by investing in housing, infrastructure, programs and education.
"We’ve got to really think critically about the allocation of resources in this country — really understanding where people are moving, where people are setting up, where some of the population pressures are.”
Legge agreed, adding it's vital Alberta prepare for its future by addressing areas that are already under strain due to the province's rapid growth.
"The message 'Alberta is Calling' is clearly working, which is a great thing in the sense of growth for the province and the people who are bringing their skills and talents and passions and entrepreneurship here," he said.
"We've just got to make sure that we don't become victims of our own success, and tackle some of the challenges that are already putting strain on our quality of life."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada and other G7 countries to discuss Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel.
Canada's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic response
Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
'I'll take that call': Housing minister open to negotiating with Alberta
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he is willing to negotiate with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who plans to adopt the Quebec model of federal-provincial relations when it comes to issues like housing.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
-
Canucks edge Oilers 3-1, closer to clinching Pacific Division title
Barring a minor miracle, the Vancouver Canucks will claim the Pacific Division title.
-
Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday
A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Vancouver
-
Thousands enjoy 45th annual Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver
Thousands gathered in South Vancouver Saturday to take part in the city's 45th annual Vaisakhi parade and festival.
-
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Vancouver Island
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
-
Bell hat-trick keeps Humboldt Broncos playoff hopes alive
Spencer Bell scored his first career playoff hat-trick to help his Humboldt Broncos edge the Melfort Mustangs to stay alive in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) playoffs on Saturday night.
Regina
-
Regina group cleaning up North Central alley by alley
A small but mighty group of volunteers is working to clean up garbage in North Central Regina, one alley at a time.
-
Strong second period powers Warriors to series tie with Broncos
The Moose Jaw Warriors offence exploded for six goals in the second period en route to a 7-2 win on Saturday night over the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Pair from Sask. help U. of Denver win NCAA men’s hockey title
The University of Denver Pioneers won their record-breaking 10th NCAA National men’s hockey championship on Saturday night including two skaters from Saskatchewan.
Toronto
-
Police release images of suspect in TTC sex assault investigation
Toronto police have released images of a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents on the Toronto transit system this week.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorm in forecast for Toronto
Heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday.
-
Person rescued after hanging from window to escape downtown Toronto apartment fire: TFS
A person has been transported to hospital after hanging from a window in a downtown Toronto apartment building during a residential fire on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
-
Quebec zoo examined animal behaviour during last week's total solar eclipse
A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.
-
Water level falling, major flooding ends in St. Jerome, Que.
Authorities are still closely monitoring the state of bodies of water after some have swollen due to the rains of recent days causing flooding.
Atlantic
-
Inmate escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary, is recaptured shortly after
An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.
-
Moncton Wellness Expo expects to draw a crowd of 3,500
Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.
-
One-time Habs prospect ready to lace up alongside Shoresy
A former professional hockey player for the Montreal Canadiens has found himself back on the screen.
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Ottawa
-
Would I ever be qualified for a mortgage?
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
-
Tips for saving on credit cards and shopping
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
-
Rain coming back to Ottawa this Sunday
The rain is making a comeback to the capital late this Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iran's attacks on Israel
Canada 'unequivocally condemns' Iran's attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday evening as tensions boiled over between the two countries and pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Barrie
-
Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
-
Holland Landing driver charged with stunt driving on 407
A 25-year-old man from Holland Landing was charged Saturday evening after he was allegedly clocked at 158 kilometres per hour on Highway 407.
-
Package stolen seven minutes after delivery, porch pirate arrested
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
London
-
Sarnia police make arrest after violent home invasion
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.
-
Canada and other G7 countries to discuss Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel.
Windsor
-
Windsor police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing incident
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
-
Final rocks thrown as curlers bid farewell to Roseland club
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
-
Canada and other G7 countries to discuss Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel.