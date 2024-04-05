Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.

As of 6:49 a.m., AESO declared the alert "due to a tight supply."

"Generation is slowly coming online, and we expect conditions to return to normal by 10 a.m.," AESO said.

During a grid alert, Albertans are asked to take energy saving measures such as turning off unnecessary lights and appliances, minimizing use of air conditioners and space heaters and using cold water to wash clothes as much of the energy used in washing machines goes to heating water.

ENMAX reported Friday morning that it had been instructed to put 'rolling blackouts' in place in several Calgary communities to help control power consumption.

.@theAESO has issued a province-wide directive that power consumption must be reduced due to an imbalance in supply and demand. Customers in the areas of Martindale, Castleridge, Falconridge, Panorama Hills, Coventry Hills, Golden Triangle, Foothills, Eastfield 1/2 — ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) April 5, 2024

As of 10 a.m., calls to ENMAX's info number has a recorded message saying the service is experiencing "a higher than normal call volume" due to the number of communities experiencing power outages.

"ENMAX crews are currently investigating to restore power and quickly and safely as possible," the message said.

At 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the agency said an "unexpected generation loss" led to a grid alert.

AESO said that disruption was caused by a number of factors, but an "unexpected outage of thermal generation led to tight conditions."

A full list of conservation tips can be found on the AESO website.