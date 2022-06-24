Alberta's Shunda Creek Treatment Centre secures funding for new home

Officials with Alberta’s Shunda Creek Treatment Centre say they've secured funding for a new site.

For 13 years, the organization has operated out of an area west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., helping people get and stay sober using an adventure therapy model billed as the only one of its kind in western Canada.

The treatment centre is run by the non-profit group Enviros under contract to Alberta Health Services (AHS), and offers a 12-week wilderness-based addiction and mental health treatment program for males aged 18 to 24.

Shunda Creek operates on leased land held by Alberta Infrastructure, but the centre’s trailers, group space and showers are in poor condition and in need of replacement.

AHS and Enviros found a new spot for the centre tocall home, but needed about $625,000 to purchase it. On Thursday, officials revealed the funding was in place.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we will be able to continue providing this invaluable program, and that young Albertans will continue to benefit from this unique and important treatment," said Enviros CEO Hazel Bergen in a Thursday release.

"Enviros has been a valued partner in providing addiction treatment for young adults since 2009," said Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis.

