Alberta's unemployment rate dropped to near pre-pandemic levels in October

CALGARY -

Alberta's unemployment rate dropped enough last month to bring the province close to its pre-pandemic rate.

According to Statistics Canada’s October 2021 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had a jobless rate of 7.6 per cent last month, down five-tenths of a percentage point from September (8.1) and only slightly higher than the 7.5 per cent recorded in February 2020 before COVID-19 hit.

The survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions the week of Oct. 10 to 16, three weeks after the introduction of the Alberta's Restrictions Exception Program (REP), a vaccine passport.

At the time ofthe survey, people were only required tohave one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter businesses that had opted in to the program. On Oct. 22, that requirement increased to only allow fully vaccinated patrons.

Alberta's October 2021 jobless rate is significantly lower than it was last year, when it sat at 10.7 per cent.

Though both Calgary and Edmonton saw unemployment drop in October, their rates remained among the highest of the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed.

In Calgary, unemployment continued to drop significantly, sitting at 8.0 per cent in October compared to 8.9 per cent the month prior.

Edmonton's unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in September to sit at 8.0 per cent.

Only Toronto and Windsor, Ont. saw higher jobless rates at 8.4 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively.

Nationally, unemployment sat at 6.7 per cent in October, down from 6.9 per cent the month prior.