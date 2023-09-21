Alberta set to release report on benefits, drawbacks of quitting Canada Pension Plan

CALGARY -

Premier Danielle Smith is set to release a report that could lead to a vote on whether Alberta should ditch the Canada Pension Plan.

Smith, along with Finance Minister Nate Horner and panel chair Jim Dinning, are to release the report at a news conference in Calgary.

Both the United Conservative premier and her predecessor, Jason Kenney, have expressed support for the potential of a go-it-alone program, given Alberta's wealth and comparatively young population.

The Opposition NDP says it has received leaked details of what is coming in the report and says Albertans should prepare for some flawed estimates on the benefits of quitting CPP.

NDP finance critic Shannon Phillips says the report relies on an outdated financial withdrawal formula dating back to the CPP's creation in the mid 1960s.

“The report is expected to claim Alberta is owed hundreds of billions of dollars from the fund,” Phillips said in a statement Tuesday.

“However, if every province used this formula, it would total nine times what is currently invested in the CPP.”

The Opposition NDP has accused Smith of playing politics with nest-egg savings, by using an Alberta pension plan to create a wedge issue with the federal government.

The NDP said the idea is offside with public sentiment, given opinion polls suggest ditching CPP is deeply unpopular with Albertans.

Economist Trevor Tombe says he's interested in how the province plans to balance the potential short-term benefits versus the long-term volatility.

He said the report could launch a multi-year political and legal battle over how a province can leave the CPP, what it gets and what the effect would be on other provinces.

“The CPP's assets this year are pegged at $530 billion, a pretty significant amount of funds at stake,” said Tombe.

Horner's office did not immediately return a request for an interview.

Smith has said regardless of the report's conclusions, Albertans would have the final say on whether to abandon CPP in a referendum.

(With files from Dean Bennett)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023