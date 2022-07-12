Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements

Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements

Traffic is backed up on southbound Deerfoot Trail approaching Stoney Trail S.E. after a crash. Traffic is backed up on southbound Deerfoot Trail approaching Stoney Trail S.E. after a crash.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race

Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina