Alberta students more dialed into class since cellphone ban in schools

It's been a month since the start of the school year and that provincewide rule banning cellphones from classrooms, and while some students are still getting used to the change, some educators say they are already noticing positive signs.

"It's been very positive-- very productive in terms of teachers being able to go facilitate their classes and students engaging in the learning," said Kel Connelly, principal of West Ridge School.

"Quite frankly, we expected there to be much heavier lifting in the first couple weeks but students I think have accepted that this is the way it is not only at this school or the CBE but across the province."

A final text or scroll of social media before entering school has been part of Alberta students' routines for a month now.

When the semester started, so did the province's ban on using cellphones in class, a move many parents applaud.

"I think it's pretty good. Their attention should be on class, not their cellphones," said Kris Watrich.

Some say they appreciate that kids can still have their phones at school for emergencies but that they are required to be kept stowed away during class hours.

"I think it's great for the kids. They learn through it. When she finishes school, she can call us," said Sandra Laframboise

Junior high and high school student are less enthused but not too bothered.

"I don't really like it. It's kind of weird. I wish we could have it at school or even lunch or something," said Grade 8 student Linkin.

"It's reasonable to an extent because there is a reason they put it in place but it is a little bit much for some certain things," said Mia.

"I listen to music all the time and without it, it's really depressing," said Kirsi.

"I have ADHD and I cannot focus on school, so I need my music," said Alexis.

High use of cellphones and social media have been blamed for affecting kids' ability to focus and cases of cyberbullying.

Since the phone ban started, some principals and teachers are seeing kids more dialed in to class.

"The students appear to be more engaged. I think you see more interaction happening," said Connelly.

At his school, students can't use cellphones, tablets or music players on campus at lunch either, and that's impacting noon-hour activities, including more students signing up for intramural sports and clubs.

"There's a hum of noise you now hear. It's nice to hear that, actually. And you see kids talking to one another. I think we've had less issues of bullying or harassing coming from social media."

Schools can provide feedback ahead of a December review before the issue is finalized by school boards Jan. 1.

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said:

"Earlier this year, we received feedback from more than 68,000 teachers, parents, students and education partners that the use of these personal mobile devices can be a significant distraction that negatively impacts student achievement and mental health.

"It was imperative we implement new provincewide standards to limit the use of personal mobile devices for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 during class time to prioritize learning and protect their mental well-being.

"I am confident that these new standards are already making a positive impact in the classroom by putting these unnecessary distractions to the side while helping educators keep their students focused."

Several provinces have similar bans.

And in Ontario, some are taking things a step further.

Several of the largest school boards in Ontario are also suing the corporations behind some social media platforms, accusing them of creating addictive formats that disrupt learning and harm mental health.