Alberta to renew and expand restrictions on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains
Reports outlining coal mining policy recommendations for Alberta's Rocky Mountains show residents have "strong opposition" to development -- but four ongoing applications won't be canceled.
The long-awaited reports were made public Friday after multiple delays and a lengthy review by the province.
An independent coal policy committee formed by the government submitted the documents to Energy Minister Sonya Savage in December.
The two reports are comprised of more than 1,000 emails and hundreds of written submissions, and they outline widespread disapproval from Albertans over changes in the Rockies.
The studies suggest the province use its coal resources, but that it only proceed with development after policy is modernized and new proposals are properly assessed.
The study also recommends more stakeholder consultation, especially with Indigenous groups.
In 2020, the UCP canceled decades-old environmental protections that made open-pit coal mines difficult to develop in Alberta.
But the ensuing public outcry was intense, prompting the government to backpedal and promise to reinstate the protections in the Rockies until proper studies had been conducted.
A ministerial order announced Friday will halt all new coal exploration in Category 2, 3 and 4 lands, as defined by a 1976 government policy.
'ADVANCED' PROJECTS NOT NIXED: DOCUMENTS
Four projects that are in various stages of the review process won't be unilaterally canceled by the province, despite reports outlining public and environmental concerns.
The Grassy Mountain, Tent Mountain, Vista and Mine 14 projects are all considered to be in "advanced" stages, according to the documents.
There is no guarantee they will be approved -- in fact, one project already looks to be in trouble -- but they won't be stopped.
All other exploration will be restricted through a ministerial order, at least until land-use planning has been done.
A review panel for the Alberta Energy Regulator previously denied the provincial application for the Grassy Mountain coal project, and the federal regulator has referred to it as "likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects," especially to the area's surface water quality.
It's proposed just north of Blairmore.
Officials say they are still waiting on clarification from the development company on its next steps.
'STRONG OPPOSITION TO COAL DEVELOPMENT IN THE EASTERN SLOPES': REPORT
The reviews show Albertans and stakeholder groups have "strong opposition to coal development in the Eastern Slopes."
They cite "concerns about impact of coal mining on water, landscapes and ecosystems," something many residents have been touting for almost two years.
Multiple protests have been held on the subject, and lawn signs asking the province to protect the slopes are a common sight in both Calgary and Edmonton.
"It's a hardline 'no' to coal," Piikani First Nation protester Adam North Peigan told CTV News in November. "Open-pit coal mining is going to desecrate our ancestral territory of Treaty 7. It's going to have detrimental harms to our communities today and for our grandchildren."
Many First Nations are worried about the potential environmental impact to land in the area, insisting any and all development could poison their water supply.
But the reports also say "a few" municipalities spoke to the value of jobs and economic impacts of coal activity.
It continues, "Indigenous communities have diverse perspectives, (including) support for coal development conditional on landscape and environmental protection, and protection of treaty rights."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who are Russia's oligarchs and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Live updates: Putin outlaws the spread of 'fake' reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill introducing a prison sentence of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the Russian government's position on the war in Ukraine.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week.
NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine
NATO countries refused on Friday to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia, the organization's top civilian official said.
Trudeau to visit Europe for meetings with allies on Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Who's in, who's out, and who else might join the Conservative Party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Edmonton
-
Snowfall snarls morning commute as Edmonton brings in Phase 1 parking ban
Edmonton police said 19 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.
-
Alberta announces $251M for new schools in Calgary and Edmonton, modernization of 4 others
Further details were released Friday around 15 education infrastructure projects announced as part of Budget 2022, which will see five new schools built and four others modernized.
-
'Whole range of options': Province eyes energy cost relief for Albertans
Albertans being hit hard by increasing energy costs will soon see some relief and it could come as early as next week, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Vancouver
-
Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP
An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.
-
'Do you want to get stabbed?': Screwdriver-wielding B.C. robber leaves appeal with double the jail time
A man convicted of robbery with a weapon who asked his victim if she wanted to get stabbed will spend even more time behind bars after his case was heard in the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
'Hostile and poisoned work environment' alleged in human rights complaint against B.C. rodeo, city
A human rights complaint alleging discrimination has been filed against the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association and the City of Surrey.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to ease COVID-19 restrictions, change isolation requirements as province enters Phase 2 Monday
Nova Scotia will further ease COVID-19 restrictions, and change its approach to testing and isolation, as the province enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan next week. Phase 2 will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man heading to Ukraine, plans to offer medical assistance
Another Vancouver Island man is putting his life on hold so he can join the foreign volunteer effort in Ukraine, as Russian attacks continue.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."
-
Vancouver Island emergency room closed due to doctor shortage
Island Health officials say the Port McNeill Hospital emergency room will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday, March 4 until noon on Monday, March 7.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
Breaking down where Ontario's COVID-19 cases are located
As the province lifts vaccination requirements for businesses and prepares to drop the mask mandate by the end of the month, some regions in Ontario are still struggling with an influx of COVID-19 infections.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; two arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. Two adults were arrested.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
-
Montrealers ticketed $654 for crossing Mile End train tracks; MPs in talks after fatal accident
A month after a young woman was struck and killed on Montreal train tracks, other locals are getting fined more than $650 each for crossing at the same spot. But more heat is now falling on the federal government over the issue, with three MPs, including a minister, in talks over the problem.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations in four months
There are seven people in Ottawa-area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday.
-
‘Troubling trend:’ Hate crimes in Ottawa up 44 per cent
The number of hate crimes reported to Ottawa police last year was up 44 per cent from the previous year, new statistics show.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
Kitchener
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; 24 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to the disease on Friday.
-
Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP
Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.
-
'A beautiful tribute': Walter Gretzky bust unveiled at Brantford City Hall
Known by some as Canada's favourite hockey dad, Gretzky was also appointed Lord Mayor of Brantford in 2006 – an honorary position city council created specifically for him.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon remains under snowfall warning
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon home sales 'well above normal trends' in February: realtors association
While home sales in Saskatoon eased compared last year's levels during the same period, February still marked a strong month for Saskatoon's real estate market.
-
Saskatoon could save $66M if it embraced all-electric bus fleet: report
Saskatoon Transit plans to buy two electric buses instead of four diesel ones, citing massively lower operational costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm approaching northeastern Ontario prompts weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts for communities in northeastern Ontario as a Colorado low approaches the region bringing messy weather.
-
Police arrest two people, recover missing Quebec child east of Sudbury
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.
-
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP seize luggage with $600K in cash at Winnipeg airport; Ontario man arrested
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man at the Winnipeg airport after he was found to have a suitcase and carry-on bag filled with more than $600,000 in cash.
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll climbs by five on Friday; hospital and ICU numbers drop
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll once again went up on Friday but ICU and hospital numbers dipped.
-
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia's communications regulator on Friday said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.
Regina
-
Poilievre promises to repeal bills C-69, C-48 in bid to encourage pipeline development
Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is promising that he’d repeal two Liberal government bills if he becomes prime minister, in a bid to encourage Canadian pipeline development.
-
Regina hotel reinstating cancelled Grey Cup reservations following backlash
A Regina hotel that cancelled reservations for some guests planning to attend Grey Cup weekend said it is now reinstating the initial bookings.
-
Who's in, who's out, and who else might join the Conservative Party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.