Alberta to send delegation to COP27, distrusts Ottawa to represent energy sector
The Alberta government is sending a five-member delegation to an upcoming global climate summit in Egypt, after deciding to skip last year's conference.
The province declined to participate in last year's Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Scotland under former premier Jason Kenney.
Ministers in Premier Danielle Smith's government say it was the wrong choice.
"I think that was a mistake in the past to not be there at a ministerial level. What that has done in the past, unfortunately, is allowed the federal government to frame the narrative to set targets and dates that we can't actually achieve," said Sonya Savage, who served as energy minister in Kenney's cabinet, but has transitioned to minister of the environment and protected areas under Smith.
Savage will lead the delegation for the COP27 conference in Egypt in November.
"I think we need to be there at the table, to make the sure that the federal government isn't on the world stage, promising to phase out or cut oil and gas production, making promises that they can't achieve," she said.
ALBERTA VERSUS OTTAWA
Her comments echo statements made by Smith on Monday.
"This is the reason why we are sending our own delegation is I don't believe that we're being properly represented by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. He clearly is hostile to our oil and gas sector, he's clearly trying to step into areas he's got no business regulating, " said Smith.
A spokesperson in the office of the federal minister of the environment and climate change told CTV News "it is unfortunate when politicians seem more interested in picking a fight than getting on with the job."
The emailed statement continued, "the Canadian delegation to COP27 – as always – will include representatives from many provinces and territories and Canadian companies. They are welcome to attend."
It later added, "the bottom line is Albertans and workers in the energy sector stand to make big gains by building on the province's reputation as a center of innovation. Calgary and Edmonton are already among the world's top clean-tech ecosystems, with Alberta attracting the most clean tech investments of any province in Canada."
Savage said the Alberta delegation to COP27 is "not there to pick a fight."
"The constitution says what the provincial authority is (over energy resources) and if we'll get along just fine if Ottawa stays in its own lane and respects the constitution."
POLITICAL PLUS INDUSTRY PARTICIPATION
Kathleen Ganley, Alberta NDP energy critic, told CTV News COP27 is an important gathering for decision makers.
"Alberta must send a delegation tasked with advancing our province’s interests on the world stage, not just political posturing to appease the UCP leader’s base."
She added, “Alberta has the opportunity to attract investment that will create good paying jobs and build a resilient economy into the future by being leaders in the energy transformation."
Industry representatives are also planning to travel to Egypt.
The Pathways Alliance, a collective of six major energy producers with a target to achieve net-zero by 2050, is hosting an event and panel presentation in the Canada Pavillion.
"This year especially has exposed the essential and growing need for secure and affordable supplies of oil and gas from peaceful, stable and responsible countries, such as Canada, while also meeting our climate commitments," said Kendall Dilling, Pathways Alliance president.
The statement continued, "the federal and provincial governments have a great story to tell about the commitment of our industry to be a preferred supplier of energy in a net-zero world."
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is attending COP27 "to engage in the global conversation on the energy transition including Canada's role in the world's energy mix as a producer of safe, secure and responsibly developed oil and natural gas."
TARGETS FOR ENERGY TRANSITION
An energy transition analyst from the University of Calgary says its important for Alberta to clarify that it has attainable and measurable emissions reductions targets, especially at a global climate conference.
Sara Hastings-Simon said what has been announced from the provincial government thus far is insufficient to support and energy transition.
"We don't have a holistic climate plan in the province, we don't have emission reduction targets as a province, so there's a lot of work to be done to get there."
She says that "sub-national" attendees to the summit are better positioned when having a clear plan.
The conference begins in Sharm El Sheikh on Nov. 6.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Email from RCMP commissioner shows there were alternatives to Emergencies Act that weren't used
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
DEVELOPING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Minister rejects Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season
Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules
A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last Thursday, and a union blames that on a lax approach to wearing headsets during video conferencing.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Woman killed in Fort McMurray fire
Mounties in northern Alberta offered condolences Tuesday to the family and friends of a 34-year-old woman who died in a fire last weekend.
-
City looking at redevelopment of surface parking lots downtown
The Urban Planning Committee passed a motion Tuesday to explore options for phasing out some of downtown's surface parking lots.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Transition to 'Premier Eby' well underway, says new B.C. NDP leader's team
David Eby will be sworn in as B.C.’s new premier before the end of November, according to the co-chair of his transition team.
-
B.C. breast milk bank in need of donors to boost supplies for vulnerable newborns
A breast milk bank at B.C. Women’s Hospital which provides donated milk to neonatal intensive care units around the province is running low on supplies and is putting out a plea for more donors.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
Shifting market: Nova Scotia real estate sales slide as prices increase
Nova Scotia homeowners and potential buyers continue to adjust to a changing market - one vastly different than the same time last year.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not what I wanted to find': Dead whale that washed up in B.C. will aid researchers
A gruesome and awe-inspiring discovery was made in the frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island this weekend. A bloated dead humpback whale was discovered on the coast of Malcolm Island, B.C., just north of Port McNeill.
-
Saanich police ID second murder victim, appeal for witnesses
Homicide investigators have confirmed the identity of the second victim in a pair of homicides last week in Saanich, B.C.
-
B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team
British Columbia's next premier announced some of the key staff who will lead his transition team on Tuesday, saying they will set to work immediately to tackle housing unaffordability, public safety and the strain on the province's health-care system.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
Nikki Kaur fired from Brampton city hall job a day after losing mayoral bid to Patrick Brown
Nikki Kaur says she has been fired from her job at Brampton city hall a day after losing to Patrick Brown in the mayoral election.
Montreal
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Man fatally shot in Laval had links to organized crime, drug trafficking: reports
An investigation is underway Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Multiple reports say he was Vincenzo Armeni, who was known to police. His identity is yet to be officially confirmed by law enforcement, but a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said they've taken over the investigation because it's related to organized crime.
Ottawa
-
Rise of respiratory virus a reminder of Ottawa parent's nightmare experience
The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario admitted an average of just over two RSV patients in the month of October, pre-pandemic. In the years since, that number has ballooned, climbing to 29 this month, and a record-setting 62 admittances in October 2021.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations blamed for low voter turnout in 2022 municipal elections
Voter turnout in Monday night’s municipal elections could be some of the worst on record, as numbers on Tuesday showed the percentage of people who didn't bother to vote.
-
Mark Sutcliffe laces up for new political marathon
Ottawa mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe is also well known for being an avid runner. Sutcliffe says he was able to run every day during the campaign and he plans to keep running every day as mayor.
Kitchener
-
'Sea of change': Majority of Waterloo politicians now women
With new faces embarking on a four-year tenure across Waterloo Region, the number of females representing the City of Waterloo has increased to nearly 80 per cent.
-
New Waterloo regional councillors make history
In a race full of new faces, two women elected to regional council Monday night have made history.
-
Natasha Salonen becomes first female mayor of Wilmot in dramatic council overhaul
In a dramatic overhaul, Wilmot voters have elected an entirely new township council – all of whom are newcomers to municipal politics.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bids farewell to $64 million construction season
The City of Saskatoon is ready to put another construction season behind it after extensive work to some of the city's busiest roads.
-
Sask. economists audit Moe's claims ahead of Wednesday's throne speech
Saskatchewan economists Joel Bruneau and Jason Childs are weighing in on some of Premier Scott Moe’s economic claims in advance of Wednesday’s throne speech.
-
Saskatoon police further investigate teen's death that family believes is suspicious
A Saskatoon father says police are taking further action in the investigation of his teen son’s death.
Northern Ontario
-
After Monday’s vote, North Bay city council nears gender equality
As election results came in last night, it quickly became apparent that North Bay was going to have a strong female representation on council.
-
Two hurt in Maley Drive crash, Sudbury police say driver fled the scene
Greater Sudbury police say a 45-year-old suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning in the bush off of the Maley Drive extension after fleeing a single-vehicle collision.
-
Algoma clinic to offer cervical cancer screening
On Friday, the Algoma Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is opening its doors to cervical cancer screening for up to 100 people.
Winnipeg
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
The last pitches from Winnipeg mayoral candidates ahead of election
The four frontrunners for mayor, according to polls, made pitches on the final full day of campaigning.
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
Regina
-
Power restored to most of the Caronport area after 44-hour outage
Power and other utilities were restored to most of the village of Caronport and its surrounding area following a 44-hour outage.
-
'It gives us more information': Regina police unveil online interactive crime map
The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced Tuesday the launch of a new online interactive map which will highlight areas of the city where certain crimes occur.
-
Regina Public Library highlights issues with central branch during public tours
The Regina Public Library (RPL) is shedding some light on the issues that plague its central branch.