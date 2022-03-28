Alberta university students call for end to budget cuts, tuition increases

Students from the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta are planning a province-wide rally in an attempt to reverse budget cuts and freeze tuition increases.

U of C drama students voted to hold a one-day strike, cancelling all of Monday's classes, to send a message to the province that students are unhappy with the recent changes to post-secondary funding.

"These cuts affect everyone from biology students to engineering students to business students to drama students," said Students' Union arts representative and elected drama strike spokesperson Sofia Huarte Aguilar.

"We all deserve affordable education."

In Edmonton, students plan to march from the U of A campus to the legislature to take their message straight to elected officials.

"Last year, almost half of all provincial cuts to the post-secondary sector were absorbed by the University of Alberta. This year another $52 million was cut, bringing the total to roughly 222 million," read a post on the University of Alberta students' union Facebook page.

"The Alberta government has also approved the university’s tuition increases for new domestic students. These tuition increases from 17 per cent to 105 per cent in several key programs. Students believe that these increases are not needed."

This comes as U of C students are bracing for significant tuition increase with some programs planning to increase tuition by up to 105 per cent for future students.

Meanwhile, provincial leaders are focusing on the positives of these tuition increases, with the additional money reportedly being reinvested into the post-secondary system.

"Examples of program enhancements include experiential learning opportunities, scholarships and bursaries, enhancements to career services, program instructional improvements, new resources such as engineering lab kits, funds to encourage diversity in medical simulation laboratory materials, greater diversity of patient representatives in the curriculum, and the purchase of diverse multi-media assets for physical exam teaching," said Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides in a statement.

Nicolaides says the province is providing $167 million in student assistance from the advanced education budget, which would include $12 million in new funding over three years to existing scholarship programs and $15 million over three years to new bursaries.

Additional funding is also expected to go toward student financial assistance.

"I believe that all Albertans should have the opportunity to attend post-secondary," said Nicolaides. "That is why we are adding millions of new dollars for financial support for students."

University budget cuts led to a rally for U of C caretakers earlier this month.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Mark Villani