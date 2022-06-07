Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
The high-speed pursuit happened on the eastern slopes of the Rockies on May 26.
In the video, shared to Facebook on May 31 by the Help Alberta Wildies Society (HAWS), six horses and one foal can be seen racing past a camera with a grizzly bear not far behind.
On Tuesday, the Facebook video had over 240,000 views, 6,800 reactions and 1,400 comments.
HAWS is comprised of conservationists and advocates who work to protect roaming bands of wild horses.
The group maintains several cameras in the wilderness to monitor the activities and well-being of the animals.
In the Facebook post, the society says it has recorded eight different bears on trail cameras over the past few weeks.
"We are losing a lot of horses this year, sooner and quicker than in past years," said the post. "Not just the foals. Adults also."
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Nearly 3 per cent of kindergarten kids had anxiety symptoms, according to Canada-wide study
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
-
Battle of Alberta bet paid at Calgary city council with Oilers jerseys
Edmonton Oilers colours filled the Calgary city council chamber Tuesday, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek made good on her lost battle of Alberta bet – in full face paint.
-
High Prairie RCMP hoping for tips to solve historical homicide
Nine years after a 34-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., woman was killed, police are still searching for the person responsible.
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
B.C. driver who left injured passenger behind pleads guilty in high-speed rollover crash: RCMP
A driver who left his injured passenger at the scene of a high-speed crash in Metro Vancouver two years ago has been sentenced to jail time, police say.
-
Shooting in residential neighbourhood of Surrey leads to 4 charges
A man has been charged more than two months after a shooting in Surrey that sent a 19-year-old to hospital.
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry faces backlash after Victoria e-bike lottery win
The Victoria Hospitals Foundation says it has taken down a social media post that identified provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as one of the foundation's recent lottery winners.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian embassy in Japan to reunite Randy Bachman with guitar stolen 46 years ago in private concert
The Canadian embassy in Japan will help repatriate a rock 'n' roll relic stolen from musician Randy Bachman more than four decades ago, as part of a Canada Day ceremony next month.
-
Heat dome killed 55 in Vancouver Island region: B.C. coroner review
An investigation by British Columbia's chief coroner has found that 55 people in the Vancouver Island region died during last summer's heat dome.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
-
CAQ officially presents Bernard Drainville as candidate for Lévis
CAQ leader François Legault officially presented his candidate in Lévis Tuesday morning: host and former PQ minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Quebec motorcyclist clocked pushing 180 KM/H, picks up over $1,500 in fines
A motorcyclist will be without his license for a month as he contemplates over $1,500 in fines and multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police while impaired at excessive speeds.
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
North Bay named second-best place to buy real estate in Canada
A national ranking of the best real estate bargains in Canada has North Bay second on the list, just behind Moncton, N.B.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario
The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Three arrested in two separate firearm incidents, including two teens
Winnipeg police have arrested three people in two separate firearm incidents Monday night, including two teenagers.
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
-
Which truck ranks supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
-
Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
-
Here's where you can find Pride crosswalks in Regina
Pride Month is underway and several Regina schools, organizations and businesses have decorated to show their support.