A media consortium has partnered to present voters with what is expected to be the only leaders’ debate during the 2019 Alberta election campaign.

The Leaders Debate will be moderated by CTV News Calgary Anchor and Executive Editor Tara Nelson on Thursday, April 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

UCP leader Jason Kenney, Liberal leader David Khan, and Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel have all confirmed their participation.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has not confirmed her attendance at the debate.

Friday afternoon, Cheryl Oates the Executive Director, Communications & Planning for the Premier of Alberta said, “We’re still considering the consortium proposal for a televised debate. It’s important Albertans have the opportunity to hear from the leaders. Our hope is that the debate will include all parties that were represented in the legislature.”

The debate will air live across television and digital platforms on CBC Calgary, CBC Edmonton, CBC News Network, CityNews Calgary, CityNews Edmonton, CTV Calgary, CTV Edmonton, CTV News Channel, Omni TV, and online at Postmedia’s CalgaryHerald.com and EdmontonJournal.com.

The Leaders Debate will be broadcast on 660 News and province-wide on CBC Radio on 99.1FM/1010AM in Calgary and 93.9FM/740AM in Edmonton.

The Leaders Debate is expected to cover the most significant issues facing Alberta; including the provincial economy, pipelines, energy, education, healthcare and the province’s relationship with Ottawa.

Panelists include CTV Edmonton Anchor Erin Isfeld, CBC Alberta Provincial Affairs Reporter Kim Trynacity, Postmedia Legislature Reporter Emma Graney, and CityNews Reporter Courtney Theriault.

Voters are encouraged to send in their own debate questions to calgarydebate@ctv.ca