Alberta woman charged with counselling to commit murder

A central Alberta woman is facing charges after she allegedly asked someone to kill another person.

RCMP say they launched an investigation on Feb. 12.

Two weeks later, on Feb. 28, RCMP charged 59-year-old Carstairs resident Audra Symbalisty with two counts of counselling to commit murder.

Symbalisty remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on March 1.

The town of Carstairs is located roughly 60 kilometres north of Calgary.