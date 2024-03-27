Alberta women are waiting to become moms: report
First-time mothers in Alberta are steadily increasing in age, suggests new data from the University of Calgary.
Researchers with the School of Public Policy analyzed historical data from all Canadian provinces over 54 years and found first-time moms are getting older, especially here in Alberta.
In its report, in 1965 a woman’s average age was 23.5 years, as compared to 29.4 years in 2019, officials said.
Since 2012, across every province, the age of mother’s giving birth for the first time has increased, the greatest jump being recorded in Alberta, by 1.1 years and the least in Quebec, by 0.4 years.
The positions of the two lines differ because the average mother over this period gave birth to more than one child. The vertical distance between the lines gets smaller when the average mother has fewer children and/or when the time between births grows shorter. (Supplied)
“The fact they continue unchanged through economic booms and busts and across all provinces suggests that these trends have more to do with changing societal norms than with financial considerations, such as the cost of living and the cost of childcare,” stated the report.
“Financial considerations are more likely the culprit for explaining differences across provinces than they are for explaining these 50-year long trends.”
For example, researchers point to the fact that the average age of mother’s at first birth is highest in provinces like British Columbia and Ontario, where the cost of living has been consistently higher than in other provinces.
The report authors say it’s important to track the age’s of first-time mother’s as many public policies, including school construction, the financing of pensions, and immigration targets are considered based on this data.
“International data shows that amongst OECD countries, the average age of Canadian mothers at first birth in 2016 was near the OECD average (29.2 years), but noticeably lower than in countries like Spain (30.8) and Italy (31.0),” stated the report.
Unemployment rate of Alberta women dropping
Alberta's Minister of Arts, Culture and the Status of Women said there is no hard data connecting the increase of women working with having children later in life.
"Alberta's government has been working to ensure women are able to fully participate in our province's economy in the careers they want," said Garrett Koehler, press secretary for Minister Tanya Fir.
Koehler said the UCP government has provided for a number of ways for women to gain the skills they need to join the workforce such as grant funding to open doors in underrepresented industries, assisted women in removing barriers to employment, supporting Indigenous women's entrepreneurship and funding to a number of non-profits that work to support women's economic participation and gender equality.
"Further, Statistics Canada data shows that from April 2019 to February 2024, the unemployment rate of Alberta women dropped from 5.8 per cent to 4.7 per cent.
"Our efforts are working, and we will continue to engage with community leaders to ensure we find and fund new ways to support women's economic participation in Alberta."
Environment Canada warns of freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Three ships have hit bridges in different countries -- in just three months. Should we be worried?
Recent incidents and the toll – with at least five killed in China, and six still missing in Baltimore – have highlighted what experts say is the urgent need to improve or protect old bridges to accommodate larger modern vessels.
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people
At least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Animal rights groups seek review of Ontario's new hunting dog law
Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
Visa, Mastercard reach US$30 billion settlement over credit card fees
Visa and Mastercard reached an estimated US$30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices.
