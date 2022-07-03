Albertans rally in support of women impacted by decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Albertans rally in support of women impacted by decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in Calgary and Edmonton to support women impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.
A pair of rallies took place at the Alberta Legislature grounds in the provincial capital and a march in Calgary.
In Calgary, the group marched from Harley Hotchkiss Gardens to Olympic Plaza, making their voices heard by chanting things like, "my body, my choice," and holding up signs with strong messages about a woman's right to choose.
"It's a healthcare risk. It's an economical risk. It's going to have a huge impact across the states, and I think that we need to get ahead of it here in Canada before our Conservative government decides to do something similar," said Kennady Jones, lead organizer of the Calgary march.
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade case, a decision from 1973 that provided women the constitutional right to abortion.
The decision has already triggered abortion bans in multiple states.
"My own family members that live in Tennessee, which is a red state, immediately had their rights to healthcare revoked," Jones told CTV News.
Jones said it's a big concern as her family has a history of risky pregnancies. She views abortions as healthcare and said having one saved her life.
"I had what they called a septate uterus which means it wasn't a healthy environment. The fetus would not have survived, and also my life was at risk. Had I not had that abortion in a 12-hour window, I would have died," she said.
"I believe that a human life is more valuable than a clump of cells."
In Canada, abortions are legal and are covered by public health insurance.
When the case was overturned just over a week ago, Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping said there won't be any changes in the province despite what happens in the U.S.
"Those services were offered previously, they're offered today, they're going to be offered tomorrow," he said at the time.
Currently, the procedure is only offered in Calgary and Edmonton, except in medical emergencies.
'I FEEL HELPLESS'
Michelle Wunder and her boyfriend Ben Garrett from Missoula, Mont., came to Calgary for their long weekend.
"Things have not been great in the U.S. (It) doesn't feel like we have a lot to celebrate," Wunder said.
The couple said they stumbled upon the march and decided to join in once they discovered what it was for. Wunder even addressed the crowd and shared her feelings about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
"It's devastating. It's heartbreaking, and I'm scared," she said. "I'm scared for my future and the future of every woman in America."
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in Calgary for a march to support women impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion (CTV News Calgary/Nicole Di Donato).
Wunder describes feeling sick to her stomach when she found out about the ruling.
"I thought, this is just the beginning. How could they do this in 2022? What is the future going to look like trying to start a family and having pregnancy complications? What kind of life will my future daughters have?"
Wunder said she would consider moving to Canada as a result.
"I feel helpless, and I don't feel supported by my country. I feel supported by this country," she said.
"I love my country, but I'm fearful of it."
Emily Stein, another participant, said the decision was "crushing."
"I know people who have had abortions, and because there's a non-zero chance that could be me someday," she said.
It wasn't just women at the march, some men also joined in.
Jereme Bokitch, who owns Hedkandi Salon, Johnny's Barber + Shop and Butter Beauty Parlour, attended the march for the women in his life.
"I worry that there's this overreaching idea that we can tell women what they can and cannot do, and it doesn't make any sense to me at all," he told CTV News.
Bokitch said he was happy to see that other men were also at the march, but would've liked to see more.
"We're the other half of what happens here, so there should be men here supporting this," he said.
Organizers of the march hope to hold similar events to continue educating the community and calling for change.
"I think this is really going to open up the platform for people in Calgary and the surrounding area to really open up about their beliefs, their morals and why they are pro-choice," Jones said.
'REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS FOR ALL OF US'
Outside the legislature, protesters in Edmonton called on the UCP to expand access to abortion so future generations have more control over their reproductive rights.
"We are here just to show support and ensure our politicians know that we want them to be focusing on expanding access for abortion and reproductive rights for all us," said Erica Posteraro, an organizer.
The rally was hosted by local grassroots organization People For Reproductive Freedom and Choice.
Edmontonians attend a rally calling on the UCP to expand access to abortion across Alberta (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).
Kayle MacKintosh, another organizer, said Indigenous people, vulnerable minorities, and low-income Albertans face additional barriers to accessing reproductive care.
"Reproductive healthcare and abortion access is very limited in rural Alberta," MacKintosh added. "We want to bring awareness that our UCP government needs to start funding these things so that we can start becoming more supportive to our most vulnerable communities."
"We need to expand abortion service access, and we need to increase our funding because the reality is you have to come to an urban city like Edmonton or Calgary to get those services," said Kayla Halliday, an organizer.
"We are more than just those cities in this province," she added.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz and Brittany Ekelund
Edmontonians attend a rally calling on the UCP to expand access to abortion across Alberta (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.
Shooting at Williams Lake, B.C. stampede injures 2, forces evacuation
Two people are injured and a third is in custody after what RCMP describe as a 'public shooting' at a rodeo in Northern B.C. Sunday.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
Ohio man shot was unarmed when shot by officers: police
A Black man shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers in a hail of bullets following a vehicle and foot pursuit was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
'Cold-adapted' dinosaurs survived mass extinction event to achieve dominance, study finds
A new study has offered what it says is the first physical evidence showing dinosaurs from the Triassic period regularly endured freezing conditions, allowing them to survive and eventually supersede other species on the planet.
Edmonton
-
'It went through my daughter's room': Bullets hit southeast Edmonton home
A southeast Edmonton family is stunned after two bullets hit their home Saturday, with one narrowly missing a young girl's bedroom.
-
Beehives and goat farms: Alberta school shortlisted in global environmental contest
Taylor Perez says she learned more about her passions while tending beehives, goats and fruit trees at her central Alberta high school than sitting through lessons in a classroom.
-
Albertans rally in support of women impacted by decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in Calgary and Edmonton to support women impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.
Vancouver
-
Shooting at Williams Lake, B.C. stampede injures 2, forces evacuation
Two people are injured and a third is in custody after what RCMP describe as a 'public shooting' at a rodeo in Northern B.C. Sunday.
-
TransLink adopts 10-year priorities, emphasizes Bus Rapid Transit
Metro Vancouver's regional transit provider adopted its priorities for the next 10 years last week. An emphasis on Bus Rapid Transit was one of them.
-
Drivers on Coquihalla southbound warned to expect hours-long delays
Drivers travelling on the Coquihalla southbound between Merritt and Hope are being warned to expect lengthy delays Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
'I think they should be regulated': Dog owner shares thoughts on private fireworks after dog dies
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab
A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.
-
Oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled due to Listeria
A brand of oyster mushrooms sold in British Columbia is being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
Toronto
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
2 men arrested in Montreal in connection with fatal Toronto shooting on Father's Day
Two men have been arrested in Montreal in connection with a fatal shooting in North York on Father's Day.
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people
Advocates for Montreal's homeless residents ramped up critiques of Parks Canada over the weekend, saying a series of local camping events the agency has scheduled throughout the summer set a double standard between those with financial means and those without.
Ottawa
-
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
-
121 vehicles towed from downtown Ottawa control zone over Canada Day weekend
Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 30 parking tickets and had eight vehicles towed out of the downtown core on Sunday, the final day the motor vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Captain and his dog escape boat fire southwest of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to reports a 30-foot vessel was on fire in the Rideau Ferry area on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Wakaw, Sask. pharmacy robbed of prescription meds, RCMP say
Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery Saturday afternoon in Wakaw and are asking for people's photos taken in the area.
-
'So many emotions': Saskatoon Blades hire Indigenous former player as assistant coach
Former Saskatoon Blades player Wacey Rabbit has been named an assistant coach for the Saskatoon Blades.
Northern Ontario
-
Free music performances to promote downtown Sudbury
The Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association has set up a stage in front of the YMCA that is host a number of performances to support northern musicians and get people out to experience the downtown vibe.
-
Canada’s oldest naval vessel visits the Sault
Crowds showed up by the thousands to view Canada’s oldest and longest serving naval vessel. HMCS Oriole spent the Canada Day weekend docked at the Port of Sault Ste. Marie, where the crew offered free tours of the 101-year-old sailing ship.
-
Teenager from Manitoulin Island releases her second completely original song
14-year-old Ellie Maxwell from Manitoulin Island released her second original song on July 1.
Winnipeg
-
Victim of stabbing at The Forks had just moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine
A Ukrainian refugee living in Winnipeg for two weeks was the victim of a Canada Day stabbing at The Forks.
-
Ukrainian refugee family ready to start new life in Manitoba
A Ukrainian refugee is excited to begin a new life in Manitoba after escaping the war in Ukraine with her family and reuniting with her sister in Winnipeg Sunday.
-
‘We’re totally overlooked’: Northwestern Ontario fishing resorts hit hard by flooding
Vacation resort owners near Minaki, Ont., are drowning, both literally and financially, after flooding has left them operating below capacity or unable to open at all.
Regina
-
Regina prepares to welcome charter flight with displaced Ukrainians
Regina’s Ukrainian community is preparing to welcome the first charter flight with families displaced by the war in Ukraine.
-
Rath Yata Festival holds peace walk to honour boy who was killed
A vigil for a 14-year-old boy who was murdered on Wednesday was held by family and friends on Saturday night.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charges
A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.