    • Alcohol and speed investigated as causes in crash involving snow plow

    Police closed a section of Stoney Trail on Thursday morning after a truck crashed into a snow plow. Police closed a section of Stoney Trail on Thursday morning after a truck crashed into a snow plow.

    A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday and police say alcohol and speed are considered factors.

    Emergency crews were called to the eastern section of Stoney Trail, near 52 Street S.E., for a two-vehicle crash at about 12:30 a.m.

    Police say a truck, heading west, rear-ended a snow plow that was heading the same direction on the route.

    Officials say the snow plow driver was conducting "weather-related maintenance" when the driver of the pickup truck suddenly changed lanes and rear-ended his vehicle.

    The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The snow plow driver received minor injuries.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may help advance the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

     

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

