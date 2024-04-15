CALGARY
    All-female crew makes history in Redwood Meadows

    Redwood Meadows Emergency Services is introducing its first all-female duty crew. (Supplied/RMES) Redwood Meadows Emergency Services is introducing its first all-female duty crew. (Supplied/RMES)
    After 46 years, Redwood Meadows Emergency Services (RMES) is celebrating its first all female duty crew.

    "A September 2020 report published by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs identified that despite there being approximately 152,650 firefighters (career and volunteer) in Canada, only about 4.4 per cent are women," said the RMES in a news release.

    Thirty-one members are part of RMES, a professional volunteer-driven fire department, six of which are women.

    "RMES proactively recruits for all forms of diversity within our membership including (but not limited to) age, gender, culture, sexual identity, lived experiences and profession," said fire chief Rob Evans.

    The organization says the six-person crew has more than 50 years of collective experience and expertise.

    "I couldn't be prouder of this history-making group of women, and (I'm) so grateful for their significant contributions to our department and the community," said Evans.

    The 2024 Alberta wildfire season started on Feb. 20.

    "This means that fire permits will be required for burning within the Forest Protection Area, except for a campfire," the RMES' website said.

    "The early start is due to the drought conditions occurring in many areas of the province, which could lead to elevated fire danger if we do not receive significant rain in the spring."

    In 2023, RMES attended 436 calls, the highest number of calls in the organization’s history.

    (Supplied/RMES)

    "We saw a notable increase in fire responses (in 2023) from previous years," said RMES.

    "This can be attributed to great relationships with our partners in Rocky View which saw us getting asked to assist other departments on their fire calls."

    Curious if there are fire restrictions, advisories, or bans in place in your area? Visit the Alberta Firebans website to learn more.

