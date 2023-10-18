All four seasons in one week

We were just about 10 degrees above normal on Wednesday. Normal is 11 and the daytime high was 20. The warm air will stick around for Thursday.

The atmospheric river (a narrow band of moisture in the sky from the tropics) will keep funnelling into southern B.C., which means lots of rain for them. The ridge of high pressure that has been bringing southern Alberta these warm temperatures is also protecting us from all that moisture… that is, until the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure will start to move out on Friday. As it moves out, so will our warmer temperatures. On Friday, our high will dip down to the low teens and clouds will roll in.

By the weekend, just single-digit highs with showers at times. Sunday night, our low will drop below freezing (yikes) and there is the potential for wet snow that will carry into early next week (more yikes). The ground is warm, so most of the wet flakes will melt on contact with the ground.

We will keep you posted on this active weather as we get closer to the weekend. For now, just enjoy your warm and windy Thursday!

Also, a special thanks to Rundle College for visiting us in the studio today to learn about weather… they sure did enjoy trying out the green screen!

