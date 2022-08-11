All hail to Cale and his day with the Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar has had quite the season.

He won the Norris trophy as the NHL's best defenceman, the Conn Smythe trophy as the playoff MVP and he capped it off by helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

On Thursday, it was Makar's day with the Cup and he took it back to the place where his hockey career all began – the Crowchild Twin arena.

Makar grew up playing hockey in northwest Calgary and he says this stop was a special one.

"Oh, it means so much," the 23-year-old said. "I mean, this is where you start your whole journey and stuff like that.

“For me, you've got to give back to the community and give back to the kids and this is an awesome opportunity for me to meet a lot of people and for them to enjoy the presence of the Stanley Cup. Hopefully it can come back here again someday but you've got to take advantage of the time you have with it."

If you didn't already know it, Makar is a pretty big deal around these parts. The line to get a picture with him and the Cup stretched a long ways down Nose Hill Drive.

Makar says he couldn't believe how many people had arrived at the rink on Thursday morning.

"I can't believe the support that has come out to come and see the Stanley Cup. So it's awesome and amazing and I'm excited to see all the kids faces when they walk in. For me this would've been a dream come true coming to this rink as a kid so it's very exciting."

For fans like Emerson Hiebert, it was a dream come true. He says getting a picture with Makar and the Cup and getting an autograph made standing in line worth his while.

"Oh, it was amazing. Makar is my favourite player and the Cup just felt so cool."

Magnus Kuntzd says this is a day he will always remember.

"It's really special. You know he grew up in Calgary and I want to play in the NHL someday and be as good as him."

To have a chance to get there, these kids will have to work really hard just like their idol did. Makar says his words of advice to young hockey players is don't just play one sport.

"Personally, you want your children to explore and play different things and have fun," Makar said.

"That's where I think I found my love for hockey. Trying different things and then always playing hockey and then I never wanted to get off the ice so that was good."

This is the last stop in Alberta for the Stanley Cup. Makar says he'd love it if he could bring it back several more times.