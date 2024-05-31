'All of the voices': Smith pushes back against Ottawa's gag order on the energy sector

Premier Danielle Smith is questioning last-minute amendments to the Liberal government's Bill C-59 that she says muzzles the energy industry, which she sees as the chief driver of environmental innovation in Canada.

"There seems to be some closemindedness when it comes to looking at the role that our energy sector can play in achieving those targets," Smith told guests of Inventures 2024, an innovation conference in Calgary on Friday.

"A prime example of this is there was some last-minute amendments to the federal Budget Implementation Act to make it illegal for energy companies to talk about their environmental performance, which is bananas, because it's our energy companies that are at the forefront of doing these amazing environmental innovations."

On Wednesday, Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz issued a statement about the federal government's change, which threatened fines and jail time for Canada's oil and gas industry that try to defend their record on the environment.

She said the bill was first introduced by federal NDP MP Charlie Angus and "laughed away as being just plain crazy."

"A few months later, through last-minute amendments to Bill C-59, MP Charlie Angus has managed to sneak his bill in through the back door," Schulz said.

"Supported by the federal Bloc Québécois, NDP and Liberals, the bill will clear the way for environmental activists to sue oil and gas companies over 'misleading environmental benefits.'"

Schulz went on to say that if the amendment to Bill C-59 goes through, it could offer environmentalists an avenue to bring claims against oil and gas companies.

"Any company not willing to risk millions of dollars in fines and legal fees will be forced to stay silent. And that is exactly the outcome that Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and the federal Liberal-NDP-Bloc Québécois alliance wants to happen."

Solar panels pictured at the Michichi Solar project near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Smith called the attempt by the Liberal government the latest move that could be exposing a "conflict" in the Liberal cabinet, centred around Guilbeault.

"I have a really good relationship with (Innovation Minister) Francois-Philippe Champagne and I think he's a real champion of business wherever it would be and a real innovator when it comes to business as well," Smith said.

"There are many federal ministers who I think understand that you need to use the existing dollars and existing industry to be able to sow the seeds for the future industry."

Smith said some of the greatest innovations in Alberta come from the energy companies and part of her job is to help spread that message.

"The innovations we have today as transition are going to reduce global emissions," she said. "If we can export ammonia or hydrogen to Japan and South Korea and India and they can use dual fuel to help reduce emissions in their coal plants, that's a net positive for the planet."

Smith said that she loves to work with the federal government on common issues, but when Ottawa is being "unreasonable" and ignoring the achievements of the energy industry, Alberta needs to step up.

"We are miles ahead of everyone else," she said. "We should take full advantage of this first mover position that we find ourselves in.

"That's why it would be nice to have all of the voices that we can in the innovative space talking about how vitally important it is for us to master this technology."