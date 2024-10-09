Alleged stalker visited Cranston homes multiple times: Calgary police

Calgary police are appealing to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect accused of stalking and harassing the residents of two Cranston homes.

It's alleged the suspect peered into a home in the 0 to 100 block of Cranbrook Garden S.E. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Police say the man was captured on CCTV footage returning to the home multiple times between Sunday, Sept. 29 and Monday, Sept. 30.

Police believe the same suspect also visited a home in the 100 block of Cranbrook Square S.W. multiple times between Monday, Sept. 23 and Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the man to come forward.

He's described as 25 to 30 years old and approximately 6' (183 centimetres) tall with a slim build and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing light-coloured shorts, dark-coloured sandals with socks and a grey hoodie with the drawstrings pulled tight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.