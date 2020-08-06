CALGARY -- If you're at least 18 years old and you're looking for work in Alberta, Amazon might have an opportunity for you.

The online retailer has opened up hiring for hundreds of positions at its new, 300,000 square-foot sortation centre in Balzac, Alta.

It's offering part-time, permanent roles that pay at least $16 per hour or above includes a comprehensive benefits package starting from the first day on the job.

Employees who work at least 20 hours per week are also eligible for a group retirement plan and profit sharing plan.

The work involves sorting and consolidating packages which are headed to their final destination.

Officials say all applicants should be rest assured that all safety protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are being followed.

"Amazon’s facilities follow all health and safety protocols including social distancing guidelines. Across operations, Amazon has invested over $800 million dollars in the first half of this year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, sanitation stations, and onsite testing, to name a few," the company says in a release.

The facility is expected to open in the next few months. Applications are being accepted online.

This is the second Amazon facility to be built north of Calgary, following the opening of the retail giant's fulfillment centre in 2018.