Online retail giant Amazon to open warehouse facility in Balzac
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 8:27AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 10:04AM MDT
It's not a headquarters, but Amazon says its future e-commerce business plan will include Alberta.
The online retailer says it is planning to open a fulfillment centre in Balzac, north of Calgary.
Premier Rachel Notley will be at the Nose Creek Business Park at 10:00 a.m. to reveal details of the new project.
More to come.