American Hockey League approves Stockton Heat move to Calgary

The American Hockey League board of governors has approved the relocation of the Flames' AHL franchise, the Stockton Heat, from California to Calgary, the team announced Monday.

“Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015,” said Heat general manager Brad Pascall.

“We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue to throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs.”

Details of the transfer are "in progress" and the organization will provide more information at a later date.

The Heat are set for Game 1 against the Colorado Eagles at home on Monday in a best-of-five Pacific Division final series. Game time is 7:30 p.m. MT.

The Flames trail the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in their second round Stanley Cup series, with Game 4 going Tuesday in Edmonton.