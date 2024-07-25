American Lauren Coughlin takes early lead at CPKC Women's Open

Lauren Coughlin credited caddie Terry McNamara with helping keep her head in the game.

The American shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the 2024 CPKC Canadian Women's Open.

"I was just super patient," said Coughlin, who started this country's national championship with eight straight pars. "(McNamara) just said to me, 'It's playing tough, they'll come.'

Coughlin went on to birdie five of nine holes on the front side of Earl Grey Golf Club's challenging par-72, 6,856-yard course. She then drained a five-foot par putt on No. 10 to take the clubhouse lead by one stroke over Australian Minjee Lee.

"My chip went a little bit by (the hole), further than I would've liked," Coughlin said. "It was a great putt. I've been really solid on that distance all year.

"I felt pretty confident."

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., also credited her caddie — older sister Brittany — with helping her bounce back to shoot an even-par 70 after opening with a bogey on the par 4, 11th hole.

"When the conditions are tough, when it's windy, when it's cooler, when things are different than the way you practised leading in, you really need a good caddie that you can depend on and really trust in those situations," Henderson said. "Great to have Brit there as always.

"I feel like we'll shoot a little lower (Friday)."

Henderson finished the first round tied 22nd spot in a group that includes Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Ellie Szeryk of London, Ont.

"Not really the hot start I wanted to get off to but felt like we fought pretty hard," Henderson said. "We were in some tough spots on some holes, so it was nice to battle it out, get (to) even par.

"It'd be nice to get a couple birdies early (Friday) and really climb up."

American Jennifer Kupcho, Australian Hannah Green and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn — who were all among the afternoon wave — equalled Lee's 3-under 69 to pull into a tie for second.

Jutanugarn won the tournament's 2016 when it was played at nearby Priddis Golf and Country Club.

"That moment is just like always in my best memory because that year I won five tournaments," Jutanugarn said. "I just love Canada and want to come back every time."

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., and Savannah Grewel of Mississauga, Ont., both shot 69 to finish as the top Canadians at 1 under in a tie for 12th with eight other golfers.

Amateur Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont., started her round with an eagle on the par 5, 550-yard first hole. She went on to finish at 1-over 71.

"Really exciting," said Cranston, who hit driver off the tee on No. 1 and followed up with a four iron to within three feet of the pin. "Two really good shots — just a positive start to the day."

Although her group — which included Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont. — didn't attract the crowd that Henderson usually gets, Cranston did receive a smattering of applause after her eagle.

"It's great to hear," said Cranston, adding she definitely heard the support from her mother, Suzanne Tennier. "She's always yelling."

After finishing her first nine holes at 3-under and being among the leaders, Cranston struggled the rest of the way with five bogeys and a birdie.

"A little disappointed," she said. "The last two holes, I came in with two bogeys, but it's pretty hard out there, so everyone's going to make some bogeys."

Cranston finished the day in a tie for 39th place with a large contingent that includes Toronto's Vanessa Borovilos and Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C.

Vancouver's Anna Huang was one shot back of her fellow Canadians in a tie for 62nd spot at 2 over.

The top-65 golfers and ties will make the cut after Friday's second round to play on the weekend.

Canadians below the cut line Thursday were Alena Sharp (3 over), Michelle Xing (3 over), Leah John (3 over), Maddie Szeryk (5 over), Brooke Rivers (5 over), Yeji Kwon (8 over), Brigitte Thibault (9 over) and Mary Parsons (11 over).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 25, 2024.