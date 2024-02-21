American teenager fatally injured while skiing at Sunshine Village

An American teenager died while skiing at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff last week.

The resort confirmed a teen was fatally injured skiing on the morning of Feb. 15, in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

They were injured while skiing a black diamond run off of Goat’s Eye Express.

“We are all saddened by the tragic incident and would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the individual,” Sunshine said in the statement.

The resort said the teen was wearing a helmet.

Sunshine said it is actively investigating the incident. It added this is the first incident of its kind at the resort in nearly a decade.

Sunshine Village is located approximately 150 kilometres west of Calgary.