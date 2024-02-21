CALGARY
Calgary

    • American teenager fatally injured while skiing at Sunshine Village

    Banff Sunshine Village ski resort in Banff National Park. (file) Banff Sunshine Village ski resort in Banff National Park. (file)
    Share

    An American teenager died while skiing at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff last week.

    The resort confirmed a teen was fatally injured skiing on the morning of Feb. 15, in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

    They were injured while skiing a black diamond run off of Goat’s Eye Express.

    “We are all saddened by the tragic incident and would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the individual,” Sunshine said in the statement.

    The resort said the teen was wearing a helmet.

    Sunshine said it is actively investigating the incident. It added this is the first incident of its kind at the resort in nearly a decade.

    Sunshine Village is located approximately 150 kilometres west of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News