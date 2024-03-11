American woman, 26, killed in southern Alberta crash: RCMP

An American woman was killed in a crash in southern Alberta late last week.

RCMP was dispatched to Highway 4, just north of Warner, Alta., on March 7 around 7:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Following investigation, police determined a northbound passenger vehicle swerved to avoid multiple deer on the road and was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

The passenger vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch.

A 26-year-old woman from the United States, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in Calgary via STARS and succumbed to her injuries.

Police said both drivers were uninjured.

Warner is located approximately 69 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, Alta.