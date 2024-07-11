'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car

A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.

The incident happened in the 0-100 block of Mount Copper Green S.E. in the community of McKenzie Lake.

Police say they were called to the area at 5 p.m. on July 1 for reports of a dog in distress inside a vehicle.

They arrived to find the dog lying unresponsive on the floor of the vehicle.

The windows were up and the doors were locked.

"Witnesses informed the officer that they had observed the dog panting so heavily that the car was shaking, and the dog eventually stopped responding to knocks on the window," police said in a Thursday news release.

Officers broke a window to get to the dog, but it was already deceased.

The dog was a four-year-old female Alaskan Malamute/German Shepard crossbreed named Lucky.

Investigators believe Lucky was left in the car for more than two hours, at which time the temperature outside was approximately 20 C.

Environment Canada's data shows the high temperature in Calgary on July 1 was 21.7 C.

An Alberta SPCA graphic from the organization's website shows the dangers of leaving a pet in a car on a hot day. Lucky's owner, Kaitlyn Rose Folkins, 30, has been charged with one count of causing damage or injury to an animal and one count of causing an animal to be in distress.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

"It boggles my mind that we continue to receive calls for service related to animals left in hot vehicles," said District 8 Acting Insp. Scott Neilson in a news release.

"It should be common sense that leaving an animal in a hot vehicle is irresponsible and can have serious consequences, including death.

"Lucky’s death was an avoidable tragedy, and I’m asking Calgarians to think of her the next time they consider leaving an animal inside of a car on a warm or hot day, even for a short period.”

Brad Nichols from the Calgary Humane Society says there's no excuse for leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle in hot weather.

“What are you willing to lose? A windshield? A pet? Money to pay a fine? Your freedom due to incarceration? It’s all at risk if you decide to leave an animal in a car in the temperatures we are currently experiencing."

Area resident Jeff Smith was surprised to hear of the incident.

"It's tragic no matter which way you look at it," he said. "The pure irresponsibility … you need to be held (accountable). No question about it."

Another resident, Chris Smith says he doesn't understand how it could have happened.

"It's absolutely crazy. I can't believe someone would do such a thing."

If you see an animal alone in a vehicle on a warm or hot day, police say to call 911 immediately.

You can also report an animal left inside a hot vehicle to Calgary Humane Society by calling 403-205-4455.