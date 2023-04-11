Andy Serkis coming to Calgary Expo 2023, Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie cancel
Officials with the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo have announced another well-known guest who will be coming to the event this year, and the cancellation of two others.
Andy Serkis, known for his portrayal of Gollum/Sméagol in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films, will appear at the 2023 Calgary Expo.
Fans will also recognize Serkis for his roles as Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"Andy Serkis has been on our dream guest list for more than a decade," said spokesperson Andrew Moyes in a news release.
"We’re overjoyed to finally be welcoming him to Calgary Expo."
Serkis, 58, will meet with fans on April 29 and speak during an on-stage Q&A.
CHRISTINA RICCI, GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE CANCEL
Officials announced Serkis’ appearance at the 2023 festival on Tuesday, the same day two guest appearances were cancelled.
Neither Christina Ricci (originally announced on April 26) nor Gwendoline Christie (announced on Feb. 15) will be attending the 2023 event.
No reason was given for their cancellation.
Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.
For more information and to buy tickets you can visit CalgaryExpo.com.
