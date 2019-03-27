The doors opened at the new Angel’s Cappuccino and Ice Cream Café along the Bow River Pathway on Wednesday after its owner overcame months of obstacles and challenges.

“This is our soft opening day at Angel’s after a long, long journey, many years coming,” said Cathy Jacobs, Angel’s owner/operator. “I’m excited. We’ve been without income now for almost six months.”

“We’re just so glad to be here.”

The café, which has been operating for more than 20 years near the pedestrian bridge to Edworthy Park, was forced to relocate several metres due to safety concerns found in 2015 regarding how its deck enveloped the guylines of nearby power poles. The City of Calgary allowed the business to continue operating until arrangements for the move were made.

Jacobs purchased a 12 metre x 12 metre (40’ x 40’ ) modular structure to house the new edition of Angel’s for approximately $350,000 in 2017 but the City of Calgary found the building to be not up to code and a building permit was denied. The prefabricated structure was returned to the builder in Nisku. According to Jacobs, the builder’s financial troubles led to the seizure of her modular structure and the building went to auction where Jacobs purchased it for a second time.

Construction of the new café began in October 2018 and Jacobs says her customers have been keeping tabs on the progress on the business’ Facebook page.

Wednesday’s soft opening was the first time customers had been invited inside and the café was a buzz with activity. “A little chaotic today. We’re learning all new systems. The boys have never worked so hard in the kitchen. We love seeing that. Lots of practice today.”

Jacobs says she has been overjoyed with the number of booking requests for upcoming events and she’s looking forward to hosting a grand opening in the coming weeks once the café’s liquor permit is approved.