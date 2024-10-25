Animal rights group calling for investigation after 17 cows killed in Calgary crash

An animal rights group is calling on the Calgary Humane Society and Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to launch investigations into a semi-truck crash in Calgary on Tuesday that left 17 cows dead.

Animal Justice sent a letter to both organizations urging action following a rollover in the area of Stoney Trail S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. on Tuesday night, involving a truck hauling 95 cattle.

"We call upon you to investigate and lay charges under the Health of Animals Act and Animal Protection Act, as appropriate,” the letter, signed by Animal Justice staff lawyer Alexandra Pester, reads.

“Consistent enforcement of these laws is necessary to protect animals during transport – a process during which they are at significant risk of physical and psychological harm.”

Police believe the driver of the truck failed to navigate a curve and lost control on the off-ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail heading onto southbound Macleod Trail.

In an emailed statement, the Calgary Humane Society said this incident appears to be more of a Traffic Safety Act issue regarding speeding or reckless driving, noting that the Calgary Police Service (CPS) is investigating.

“If there are animal cruelty considerations, CPS is able to enforce those sections of the Criminal Code in addition to the relevant provincial acts,” Brad Nichols, the humane society’s director of enforcement and vice executive director, said in an emailed statement.

“No doubt this was a tragic occurrence, and we are saddened by the loss of animal life.”

The Calgary Humane Society said it would not comment further as other agencies investigate.

CTV News reached out to the CFIA for comment on the letter.

A video posted to Reddit showed the semi-truck driving on the off-ramp, tipping over onto its side and sliding off the road.

Police said they are investigating the speed of the truck as a possible cause of the crash. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to this crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.