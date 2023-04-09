Annual Easter Nerf Wars battle draws 70 competitors

About 70 kids of all ages burned off their Easter chocolate on Sunday in a massive matchup of Nerf weapons.

The event is now in its fifth year and features a series of 5-minute matches played on artificial turf inside the Viper Dome at McMahon Stadium.

"It's sort of like tag and kids love shooting each other and its safe," says Andrew Downey from YYC Foam Wars.

The rules are simple: bring your own Nerf gun, take proper eye protection and be a good sport. The club handles the rest.

"You can imagine if there's 50 plus kids coming and trying to sort 50 kids ammo its impossible - so what the club does is we provide all of the tents that the kids hide behind and all the game supplies," Downey says.

The games run regularly throughout the year. For more information, visit YYC Foam Wars' website.