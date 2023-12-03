Annual toy drive to be held in honour of Calgary officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett

The 3rd Annual Fill the “Sgt. Andrew Harnett Rink” Toy Drive is set for Sunday night.

KidsPlay Foundation Calgary is hosting the annual event in honour of Sgt. Andrew Harnett who was killed while on duty, New Year’s Eve 2020.

Harnett was conducting a traffic stop when he was dragged by an SUV, falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The toy drive runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Falconridge Castleridge Community Centre, at 95 Falshire Drive N.E.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone has a chance to get something for Christmas,” a media release said.

Donations are being collected at the community skating rink, renamed in Harnett’s memory.

Last year, 1,025 toys were collected. Organizers hope to collect 1,225 this year.

Representatives from several law enforcement agencies along with the Calgary Stampeders and the Salvation Army and other charitable organizations will all be on hand.

“We are encouraging everyone to drop by with a brand new/unwrapped toy for donation,” the release read.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett is shown in a handout photo from the Calgary Police Service. (CPS handout)

In its first year more than 1,300 toys were collected at the Fill the Sgt. Andrew Harnett Memorial Rink Toy Drive.