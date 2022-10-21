Another anti-vaccine candidate enters Brooks-Medicine Hat election race

Two new candidates have registered in a pair of southern Alberta ridings, one of which will be decided in a byelection next month. (File) Two new candidates have registered in a pair of southern Alberta ridings, one of which will be decided in a byelection next month. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina