Another calm and cool day in Calgary

A consistent weather pattern will have Thursday turn out to be very similar to Wednesday.

Zonal flow is bringing cooler air south toward the Canada-U.S. border, and extending straight across the country.

Some light and scattered precipitation will move through central and northern Alberta early in the day Thursday, while southern Alberta will remain mostly clear and calm.

Daytime highs Thursday and Friday in Calgary will be one to three degrees cooler than the average of 10 C, but a shift in the upper air patterns late on Friday will allow for a chinook-like setup in southern Alberta and push temperatures into the mid-teens.

This bump will be short-lived.

By Monday, daytime highs will sit around 7 C with lows closer to -2 C.