Well, that was a month full of high ups and low downs!

We had record-breaking cold and record-breaking warmth this January.

You can expect another couple of warm days before we return to normal temperatures.

Quiet and warm for the first day of February:

Looking longer-term, the weather pattern changes by the weekend, which will deliver cooler temps, rain and snow.

We will kick it off with rain on Saturday, then it will switch to snow Saturday night as the temperature drops below freezing.

Then, snow for Sunday.

By Sunday, we get into a week straight of more normal temperatures with highs in the minus single digits.