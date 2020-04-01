CALGARY -- Staff at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre have confirmed to CTV News that a fourth resident at the facility has died from COVID-19.

Larry Roberts, senior manager of corporate affairs at Revera, said the resident died Wednesday.

"The staff were in contact with the family to offer their condolences. There are currently 43 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those residents are in the hospital."

There are no details on the age or gender of the victim.

Three other residents at the care facility have died since the outbreak was discovered.

Roberts adds there are 23 staff members who have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are off work. All of those employees are in self-isolation at their homes.

