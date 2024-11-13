CALGARY
Calgary

    • Another warm and quiet November day ahead of us, but it'll get colder for the weekend

    Expect another warm and quiet November day for Thursday.

    Even the morning will be mild, with 1 C at 8 a.m.

    We will be cut off from the chinook winds for Friday and Saturday and a somewhat cooler air mass will roll in by then.

    This will take our temperatures down a notch, but it will get back up for Sunday.

