CALGARY -- A movement that frames itself as a guardian of constitutional rights and "lover of freedom" is once again mobilizing to protest the province's COVID-19 rules despite pressure from city officials and law enforcement.

Walk For Freedom staged a march and protest outside Calgary city hall last week to push back against the Alberta government's rules for mandatory mask wearing and other restrictions in many parts of the province.

After hundreds of people attended, organizers vowed to do it again, so another protest is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

The Calgary Police Service ticketed six people in connection with last weekend's rallies, including local activist Artur Pawlowski, who runs the Street Church.

Pawlowski recorded the interaction he had with police officers when they served him the $1,200 fine for violating the Public Health Act as well as the $50 fine for breaking the city's mask bylaw.

During the encounter, which he posted on YouTube, he called the officers "Gestapo" and accused them of violating his right to protest.

Walk For Freedom references the tickets in its most recent post and vowed to fight them all in court.

In a media conference earlier this week, Calgary's chief of police said the protesters have a "blatant disregard" for the health guidelines that are meant to keep Albertans safe from COVID-19.

"Rest assured, investigations are ongoing and information is being gathered so appropriate enforcement steps can be taken again at the appropriate time and in the appropriate way," said Mark Neufeld.

Mayor Nenshi also doubled down on his displeasure with the anti-mask protesters.

"Don't do stuff that puts people at risk. It's self-indulgence, it's luxurious and we don't have the luxury for that right now. It's deeply, deeply selfish."

Similar rallies are expected to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer while Canmore will see another anti-mask protest Sunday.