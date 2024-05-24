Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend

Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party (UCP).

Organizers are calling it the "Enough is Enough UCP" protests.

"Our mission is to address the policies and actions of the United Conservative Party in Alberta. We believe in holding government accountable and advocating for the best interests of all citizens and the environment," officials say on their website.

Rallies are happening in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, Sylvan Lake and Vermillion.

Calgary’s protest is happening at City Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 25.

"This day serves as the start of our efforts to demand accountability, transparency and meaningful change from our government," officials say on their website.

According to the Enough is Enough Calgary Facebook page, some of the issues include The Alberta Pension Plan, Bill 20, coal mining in the eastern Rockies and "attacks on education, healthcare and vulnerable Albertans."

“I’m a registered nurse and I’ve seen the effects of years of the UCP government on healthcare services. Now it’s going to be even worse with Bill 22,” Calgary protest organizer, Rebecca Brown, said.

Bill 22 enables the transition of Alberta’s health care system from one regional health authority into four sector-based health agencies: primary care, acute care, continuing care and mental health and addiction.

CTV News has reached out to the premier's office for comment.