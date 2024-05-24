Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party (UCP).
Organizers are calling it the "Enough is Enough UCP" protests.
"Our mission is to address the policies and actions of the United Conservative Party in Alberta. We believe in holding government accountable and advocating for the best interests of all citizens and the environment," officials say on their website.
Rallies are happening in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, Sylvan Lake and Vermillion.
Calgary’s protest is happening at City Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 25.
"This day serves as the start of our efforts to demand accountability, transparency and meaningful change from our government," officials say on their website.
According to the Enough is Enough Calgary Facebook page, some of the issues include The Alberta Pension Plan, Bill 20, coal mining in the eastern Rockies and "attacks on education, healthcare and vulnerable Albertans."
“I’m a registered nurse and I’ve seen the effects of years of the UCP government on healthcare services. Now it’s going to be even worse with Bill 22,” Calgary protest organizer, Rebecca Brown, said.
Bill 22 enables the transition of Alberta’s health care system from one regional health authority into four sector-based health agencies: primary care, acute care, continuing care and mental health and addiction.
CTV News has reached out to the premier's office for comment.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
World Court orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
-
McDavid scores in 2OT to lift Oilers over Stars in West Final opener
Connor McDavid tipped Evan Bouchard's shot from the boards past Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 32 seconds into the second overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
-
'It broke me': Friend mourns death of slain Edmonton teen
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
Lethbridge
-
Bandits claim Alberta Cup with 7-3 defeat of Crusaders
The Brooks Bandits were hoping to make a little history Wednesday night.
-
31-year-old man wanted by Lethbridge police turns himself in
A Lethbridge man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants turned himself in to police, the LPS announced in a media statement Thursday.
-
Alberta gets D- on latest poverty report card; food banks trying to keep up with demand
Alberta received a D- grade on Food Bank Canada’s annual poverty report card – a mark that did not come as a surprise for many organizations in Lethbridge.
Vancouver
-
Search for truth goes on, regardless of killer Robert Pickton's fate, say victims' advocates
Advocates for alleged victims of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton say they remain focused on getting justice for the women, as Pickton lies in a Quebec hospital in a coma after being attacked in prison.
-
70% of accidental deaths in B.C. prisons due to toxic drugs: coroner's report
The majority of accidental deaths that occurred in B.C. prisons over the last decade were due to toxic drugs, a new report released by the provincial coroner shows.
-
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for truth goes on, regardless of killer Robert Pickton's fate, say victims' advocates
Advocates for alleged victims of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton say they remain focused on getting justice for the women, as Pickton lies in a Quebec hospital in a coma after being attacked in prison.
-
Someone has been stealing bronze vases from graves in Nanaimo, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a string of thefts from a local cemetery, and are asking the public for help with the case.
-
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Driver responsible for deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to learn deportation fate
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is scheduled to learn Friday whether or not he will be deported to India.
-
Sask. NDP want answers from province following Jeremy Harrison allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP is probing into allegations that Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislative building.
-
Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon
A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Driver responsible for deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to learn deportation fate
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is scheduled to learn Friday whether or not he will be deported to India.
-
Sask. NDP want answers from province following Jeremy Harrison allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP is probing into allegations that Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislative building.
-
'Nobody wants to pay this money': City of Regina dipping into reserves to pay EDR, REAL CRA debts
The City of Regina is dipping into its reserve funds to repay the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for wage subsidies two city-owned groups received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
-
Premier Doug Ford fuels early Ontario election speculation by declining to commit to June 2026
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is fuelling early election speculation by declining multiple times today to commit to sticking to the planned June 2026 date.
Montreal
-
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
-
Helicopters, impersonations and squeezing through the fence: a brief history of Quebec prison escapes
Friday's warrant for prison inmate Yacine Zouaoui, 32, is the latest in hundreds of reported prison breaks in Quebec. Sometimes, they just walked away; sometimes they went through a fence, and twice they used a helicopter.
-
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP believe deceased man was driver in fatal P.E.I. collision
The RCMP has completed its investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people in Marshfield, P.E.I., last December.
-
Over 1,200 N.B. teachers eligible to retire within next five years, association calling for urgent action
Peter Lagacy says of the New Brunswick Teachers’ Association’s (NBTA) 6,500 members about 1,200 are eligible to retire within the next five years.
-
Donations to Halifax tent encampment could result in a public health concern, says those living there
The tent encampment on University Avenue in Halifax has grown over the past few months and while community members have donated food to the people living there, their efforts have brought some concern.
Winnipeg
-
Man holding weapon fatally shot by Manitoba RCMP, IIU investigating
A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by RCMP on a Manitoba highway Friday morning.
-
Health information of hundreds of Manitobans accessed inappropriately: Shared Health
Hundreds of Manitobans had their personal health information "inappropriately accessed" over an eight-month span Shared Health has learned following an investigation.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba overnight
As southern Manitoba gear up to receive up to 60 millimetres of rain, some communities have already started to feel the impact of the low-pressure system.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in death of gosling in city west end
A 68-year-old Ottawa man is facing animal cruelty charges after a gosling was allegedly stomped to death outside a business in Kanata.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven Thursday night
Ottawa police say a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven has died from her injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Out-of-control fire rages just south of Cobalt, Ont.
A 164-hectare fire is burning three kilometres north of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
-
Attempted murder, drug charges follow shooting in Greater Sudbury
One person is charged with attempt murder and two people have been charged with drug and weapons offences following a shooting early Friday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
-
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
-
$33K drug seizure in Simcoe County results in charges for Barrie man
Provincial police say officers removed more than $33,000 worth of drugs from the streets during a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.
Kitchener
-
Five people taken to hospital and 26 displaced after Cambridge fire
More than two dozen people have been forced from their homes after a fire ravaged an apartment building in Cambridge.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Hidden gem: Rising Dough Scottish Bakery bringing traditional food to Waterloo Region for 28 years
A small bakery, nestled in an old brick building on King Street East, has been bringing fresh, traditional Scottish food to Waterloo Region for almost three decades.
London
-
Meeting regarding encampment at Western University didn't happen
A planned meeting between the Western University Divestment Coalition and school administrators didn't happen Thursday. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus earlier this month — demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.
-
Londoners sound off about prohibiting gas lawn mowers and yard equipment after 6 p.m.
Feedback has been pouring into city hall after the Civic Works Committee discussed changes to the Sound By-law that would further limit the use of gas powered lawn equipment.
-
Murder retrial underway in case involving shooting death outside Clinton
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a Toronto-area construction executive l is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.
Windsor
-
Search continues for missing swimmers in Windsor
The search continues Friday after a report of a possible drowning at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.
-
Fire at former Windsor bar, soon to be boutique hotel
Fire crews in Windsor are working to put out a blaze at a former city bar. Crews were called to the scene of the former Champs bar in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on Friday morning.
-
Driver slumped over steering wheel as traffic lights cycle through
Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, police received complaints of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of King Street west and Lacroix Street as the light cycled several times.