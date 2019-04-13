Just under two dozen residents of an apartment building in Bridgeland were forced out of their homes on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to the complex, in the 400 block of 2 Avenue N.E. at about 1:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke on the second floor and soon traced it to a small fire inside one of the units but found it had already been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

Crews ordered 23 residents of the building out of their homes so they could be assessed by EMS.

There is no information on any injuries as a result of the fire.

A fire investigator has been called to determine the cause.