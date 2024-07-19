Archeology dig explores legendary rancher’s original Alberta homestead

Archeologists are hoping to unearth details about John Ware, the former slave turned successful rancher and Alberta legend, at a dig of his original homestead near Millarville.

“We get a chance to assess what his daily life looked like instead of only these legends and oral histories,” said Dr. Lindsay Amundsen-Meyer with the Dep. of Anthropology and Archaeology at U of C.

Ware was born into slavery in the southern United States in 1850 and post-emancipation, found work as a ranch hand in the U.S., then Alberta, before establishing his own ranch here in 1887.

Well-respected

Ware and his wife Mildred were well respected in the community. She delivered four of their six children at the Millarville homestead.

“I think the John Ware story is an amazing one. No money, no education, a Black man walking through some tough areas -- so every day would have been an adventure and a challenge,” said Steve Fisher whose family now owns the land.

“I’d like to roll back (time) and see why he settled here.”

The archeology team crew and partners hope to find out more about the man revered for his grit, good-nature and intelligence.

“He’s been a person of inspiration for so many. He helps us learn how much energy as a person did you need to survive this land, how smart did you have to be,” said Cheryl Foggo, a well-known Calgary author, playwright and director of a 2020 documentary about Ware.

The three-day dig is the first substantial archeological study of Ware’s home.

If the team finds something big they hope to return next year.

Overhead and underground imaging systems have pinpointed a different place than first thought for the home.

“Whether it’s a house foundation, or maybe an outhouse or a dump. Anything like that if we find that here that’s really a goldmine,” said Amundsen-Meyer. "Each treasure helps provide a richer story about our history."

“We are now beginning to understand that black cowboys were very common and even in southern Alberta John Ware was not the only black cowboy,” said Foggo

In 2022, the Government of Canada named Ware a person of national significance due to his remarkable accomplishments.