'Armed and extremely dangerous': Suspects prompt shelter-in-place order east of Calgary

    Two “armed and extremely dangerous” suspects are at large in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, prompting a shelter-in-place order from police.

    According to an emergency alert issued just after 1:30 p.m., the suspects were in the area of Highway 564 and Range Road 252, north of Strathmore, Alta.

    Strathmore RCMP responded to an undisclosed scene in the area around 1 p.m. for a serious incident, according to a news release.

    Police have contained the area and are asking everyone to stay away.

    Residents within a boundary of four township roads are asked to stay inside and not answer their doors for anyone. Police say that area includes:

    • North border – Township Road 262;
    • East border – Range Road 245;
    • South border – Township Road 252; and
    • West border – Range Road 255.

    Police said an update would be provided when the incident is over.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

