'Armed and extremely dangerous': Suspects prompt shelter-in-place order east of Calgary

Two “armed and extremely dangerous” suspects are at large in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, prompting a shelter-in-place order from police.

According to an emergency alert issued just after 1:30 p.m., the suspects were in the area of Highway 564 and Range Road 252, north of Strathmore, Alta.

Strathmore RCMP responded to an undisclosed scene in the area around 1 p.m. for a serious incident, according to a news release.

Police have contained the area and are asking everyone to stay away.

Residents within a boundary of four township roads are asked to stay inside and not answer their doors for anyone. Police say that area includes:

North border – Township Road 262;

East border – Range Road 245;

South border – Township Road 252; and

West border – Range Road 255.

Police said an update would be provided when the incident is over.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…