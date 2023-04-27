Armed man robbed the same bank twice, Lethbridge police say

Lethbridge police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they say held up a bank at gunpoint on two separate occasions.

Officials say the suspect first entered the CIBC in the 500 block of 13th Street North on March 17 and pointed a gun at employees, demanding money.

Almost a month later, on April 11, police say he did it again.

In both incidents, the suspect got away with undisclosed amounts of cash. No one was injured in either robbery.

Lethbridge police were able to make an arrest after the suspect's vehicle, which had "distinctive features," was seen speeding away from the second robbery.

That helped police identify the suspect and a home of interest on Waterton Road, which they searched along with two vehicles.

"During the search, police seized two firearms, including a handgun consistent with the weapon used in the robberies, Canadian currency with serial numbers that matched money stolen during the first robbery and clothing consistent with surveillance images of the subject," police said in a release.

Jamie Gerard Bagu, 51, is charged with two counts each of robbery with a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, pointing a firearm, use of a firearm while committing an offence, disguised with intent and one count each of assault with a weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He remains in custody ahead of his court appearance on April 28.