Armed suspects at large after 1 person killed, another injured east of Calgary

Mounties say armed, dangerous and unidentified individuals remain at large after one person was killed and another was wounded in Wheatland County on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon for a shooting, Staff Sgt. Mark Wielosz, detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP, said later in the evening.

"Our members discovered that two individuals had been shot. One superficially. Tragically, the second succumbed to their injuries," Wielosz said.

"Our members were able to identify that two offenders had fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle."

Wielosz says police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.

The vehicle had been dumped and it was eventually determined the suspects were no longer in the area.

While that was being determined, an emergency alert and a shelter-in-place order were issued.

That was just after 1:30 p.m. The orders were lifted some time later.

"We utilized the assistance of all law enforcement agencies and our partners in the area," Wielosz said.

Wielosz says a motive for the violence and whether it was targeted is unknown.

He also says that, currently, there are no descriptions of the suspects for police to offer the public.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased at this time.

Tuesday evening, the RCMP did release an image of the white fleet vehicle.

Mounties are asking anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage to call them at 403-934-3968, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.